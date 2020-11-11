SuperSport extends broadcasting rights for English Premiership until 2025

By Duncan Mlanjira

In order to remain the ultimate destination for lovers of ‘The Beautiful Game’, SuperSport International has renewed its partnership with the Premier League as itsofficial broadcaster until 2025.

According to a statement from MultiChoice Group, these rights extend across the entire broadcast territory of Sub-Saharan Africa in all languages and through all distribution platforms, including television, internet and mobile.

“These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying. We have been a proud partner of the Premier League since its inception,” MultiChoice Group Chief Executive, Calvo Mawela is quoted as saying in the statement.



“The Premier League stirs the passions of the many football followers throughout Africa on a weekly basis, consistently delivering competitive fixtures and unpredictable results.

“We are pleased to continue to provide this world-class content to our subscribers,” he said.

Malawians have a huge appetite of the Premier League ever since the advent of digital television services that rolled in through MultiChoice just like the rest of the Sub-Saharan Africa.

The English Premiership continues to offer unrivalled thrills and excitement and just this season alone, 245 goals have been scored in just 78 matches — an average of 3.14 per match — and at the time of writing the top six places are covered by just three points.

While the past few years have been dominated by Manchester City and Liverpool, this season’s title race looks to be wide open and a surprise championship win for teams such as Tottenham Hotspur or Leicester City is not far-fetched.



In addition, the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Southampton have stepped up their games, Chelsea are looking ominous — especially now that Moroccan Hakim Ziyech is up and running — while it’s only a matter of time before the quality in the squads of Manchester United and Arsenal shines through.

In short, the Premier League’s reputation for being exciting and unpredictable is fully justified and fans can expect incredible entertainment from now until at least 2025.

The statement further quotes director of broadcasting, Paul Molnar as saying the Premier League is delighted to renew its long-standing partnership with SuperSport for media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for a further three seasons.

“This renewal is testament to the outstanding content and production offering that SuperSport has consistently delivered to bring the Premier League action to passionate fans in the region.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with SuperSport and MultiChoice in the years ahead,” he said.

The 2020/21 football season started in September on DStv and GOtv, and in addition to the English Premiership, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A are on the menu.

This also includes the Euro 2020 Championship, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, European qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Nations League.

The breadth and depth of the coverage, includes as usual the build-ups with respected analysts as well as language options for commentary including Pidgin, Swahili and Portuguese — cementing SuperSport as the unrivalled football destination of choice for viewers across Africa.