SULOM to summon Bullets, Wanderers over violence after Sunday’s Blantyre derby

By Mphatso Sam, MANA

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) says it will summon Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers over violence that erupted at the end of the TNM Super League Blantyre derby on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

After the match, which Wanderers won 1-0, Bullets supporters started pelting missiles onto the stadium in frustration for the loss while Wanderers’ supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate the win with the players.

Both actions by Bullets supporters and Wanderers’ supporters contravene the country’s top-flight league rules and regulations. However, SULOM is yet to determine a decision on the incident.

SULOM general secretary, Williams Banda told Malawi News Agency in an interview on Monday that since it had just been a day after the match took place the governing body awaits match reports to be used by the disciplinary committee to “decide on the course of action in line with the rules and regulations”.

Bullets’ chief administration officer, Albert Chigoga declined to comment, saying they were yet to hear a communication from SULOM.

“We have not heard anything,” he said. “So, probably we can competently respond once SULOM has communicated to us.”

Wanderers board secretary, Humphreys Mvula couldn’t be reached through his mobile line.

Wanderers’s Vincent Nyangulu scored the lone goal which also broke the record of Bullets not losing to their arch rivals in TNM Super League matches at Kamuzu Stadium in nine years.

The win by Wanderers was the first in four years as previous derbies from 2018 to May 2021 ended in draws.

Meanwhile, despite the loss on Sunday, Bullets still top the 16-team log table with 56 points from 28 games while Wanderers are still on third position with 51 points with a game in hand.

On second place are Lilongwe-based Silver Strikers with 55 points from 28 games.

Meanwhile, Wanderers date Ekwendeni Hammers on Wednesday September 29 at Kamuzu Stadium while TN Stars are up against Red Lions at Kasungu Stadium.

On Saturday, October 2, Kamuzu Barracks will host Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium with Moyale hosting Silver Strikers at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Sunday; Wanderers will also host Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium Mafco v Ekwendeni Hammers and Chitipa United v Red Lions at Karonga Stadium.