SULOM to fill legal advisor position at AGM

By Mphatso Sam, MANA

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) says its forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) set to be held in Lilongwe in August and among others, nominate a legal advisor.

The position fell vacant in December last year following the resignation of Muhammad Selemani, who was elected Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Committee Member at its elective AGM.

This, according to a communique from SULOM signed by its general secretary Williams Banda on Monday, follows a resolution made on June 20 at SULOM Executive Committee Meeting in Blantyre.

“The AGM will be held towards the end of August at a venue to be announced in due course,” Banda said.

“SULOM shall commence a restricting process in its setup to fit its strategic direction of football professionalism and commercialization.”

The statement said on July 1, the country’s soccer governing body, whose offices were housed in Delamare House in Blantyre, will be relocating to Chilomoni Stadium where they will be operating.

While saying the association is moving towards embracing e-ticketing system, Banda said SULOM is reviewing the gate management and ticket selling process in line with COVID-19 preventive measures, adding that the process will also engage and involve clubs and all concerned stakeholders.

“At the moment, we are keenly following all measures and efforts that all stakeholders are executing so that the game returns on the pitch in the wake of the COVID-19 situation not only in Malawi but also across the globe.

“As SULOM, we feel that such steps will go a long way to ensure that players, managers and fans are very safe. Together with FAM, we will conduct a stakeholder engagement and sensitization on the pandemic,” reads the statement.

While applauding SULOM for securing their own permanent office at Chilomoni Stadium, one of the country’s soccer analyst Humphreys Mvula noted that SULOM should go commercial by among others, changing in managerial setup.

“SULOM should find a CEO or else take the general secretary to be the honorary secretary, who will be in the SULOM board and run the everyday affairs of the association and they should also have a marketing team,” he said.

“What SULOM has done is a welcome idea and it fits well in raising the bar of the manifesto of FAM President Walter Nyamilandu but it will play no important role in the game if football is not being played.”