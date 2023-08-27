Successful Dadaz Academy Back-to-School chess tournament at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe graced by Minister of Sports

* Also in attendance was sponsors Zimpertec’s Chief Executive Officer, Urlich Zimmerman

By Francis Kankhwala, CRCL publicity secretary

With sponsorship from Vitalite and Germany-based company, Zimpertec, Dadaz Chess Academy — in conjunction with The Gift of Chess successfully held the Back-to-School Under-10 and Under-16 tournament that was given a thumbs up by Minister of Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire accompanied by the country’s celebrated international netballer, Mary Waya; who is Deputy Director of Sports.

Also gracing the auspicious event at Gateway Mall Complex in Area 47, Lilongwe, was Zimpertec’ Chief Executive Officer, Urlich Zimmerman who happens to be Germany’s Fide Master (FM) and he spiced up by playing a ceremonial match against Malawi’s own FM Joseph Mwale.

The Malawi chess champion beat the German Fide Master Zimmerman by two points to zero in britz and got a got medal and K100,000 cash prize.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion included Deputy Director of Education, Science & Technology Mr Nkhata; Dadaz Chess Academy Director, Susan Namangale, who is also Zone 4.5 President and Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) president Mpilo Mizele.

The young minds in chess impressed the Minister, Zimmerman and the rest of the high profile guests when they narrated stories of the benefits of the game of chess — such as helping in concentration, analytical skills and many more.

They also narrated opening, middle game and end game tactics of former chess champions like Gary Kasparov, Magnus Carsen, Bobby Fischer, Susan Polgar, among others.

There were 48 children in Under-10 category with 58 in Under-16 and top 5 winners in Under-10 were Lucie Chimeta (1st); Alipo Namangale (2nd); Francis Mnenula (3rd); Towera Kasakula (4th) and Lyness Jailos (5th).

In Under-16 were Shivasai Patil (1st); Rachel Jailos (2nd); Beston Phiri (3rd); Shalom Kapende (4th) and Blessings Gumbo (5th) and the winners in bother categories got prizes ranging from gold medals, silver, bronze as well as brick solar kit, Vitalite phones, branded-school bags.

Namangale, who is founder of Dadaz Chess Academy and The Gift of Chess Head, thanked the sponsors for their support and the Minister of Sports for gracing the occasion and also shared good things she has learnt in chess.

She said through The Gift of Chess, she will also continue distributing chess sets in African countries she represents, including Malawi.

In his remarks, Minister Mkandawire, who is also a chess player, applauded Namangale, who is also board member of Malawi National Council of Sports, for her continuos efforts of promoting the game of chess in Malawi.

He also took cognizance of the role she has so far played as The Gift of Chess Head in the distribution of the chess sets in schools and prisons and he also encouraged the audience that Malawi Government, with funds willing, will continue supporting chess in the country.

On his part, CHESSAM president Mpilo Mizele thanked Vitalite and Zimpertec for the sponsorship of the tournament that has served to inculcate the spirit of chess in schools ahead of the next academic term.

Zimmerman brought with him chess books as a donation to Dadaz Academy to set up a chess library and he was also accorded a special audience with Minister Mkandawire where he confirmed to grace the tournament as guest of honour.

Namangale said she was astounded to discover that the Minister is a chess player and engaged Zimmerman and herself to a fun game in his office.





Zimpertec is a German-based company working closely with Vitalite Malawi to ease access to quality solar products for the people of Malawi and together they accelerate electricity access in rural areas by providing long-lasting PayGo Solar Home Systems.

Mpilo further thanked the Ministry of Sports for the support it lenders to the game of chess and he also encouraged the children to keep on training hard as there are many tournaments ahead such as continuation of secondary school chess tournaments.

Equally important, Mpilo requested the Ministry of Sports through the Minister to continue funding CHESSAM so that the vision of making Malawi a chess-playing nation is a success.

Chief arbiter of the tournament, Maggie Ngugama who is also CHESSAM national schools coordinator, applauded parents for allowing their children to participate in the tournament despite some travelling long distances such as Blantyre, Mzuzu and other districts.

She also recognised the sponsorship package that included meeting expenses for food, transport and the children’s lodging — and also thanked her team for working hard in making sure the tournament was a success.

Meanwhile, two of the top players from the Back-to-School tournament, Lucie Chimeta, Alipo Namangale alongside Mphatso Chikopa are three of Dadaz Academy products who are set to represent Malawi at the Africa Youth Chess Championship to be held in Cairo, Egypt from September 1-9 — sponsored by their parents.

Eight-year-old Lucie, to play in Under-8 girls category, is 2022 Under-8 girls national champion; was part of national team at 2022 Africa Youth Championship in Zambia; a gold medalist at Dadaz Chess Championship in Mzuzu; was the youngest player at the 2023 National Championship and is a silver medalists at 2023 Africa Schools Chess online qualifiers.

Alipo, also 8 years old to play in Under-8 Open category, is gold medalist at Mpilo Tournament in Mzuzu in the youth category, silver medalist in Central Region Chess League Open Championship youth category, 2018 Under-8 boys national champion; and also represented Malawi at the Under-7 2021 Africa Schools chess Championship in Kenya and as Under-8 at the 2022 Africa Schools chess Championship in Zambia.

Mphatso (13), who will be in Under-14, is a bronze medalist at Central West Education Division, silver medalist at 2022 Dadaz Chess Open in Lilongwe and also represented Malawi in Under-12 at the 2021 Africa Schools Chess in Kenya.

Alipo, son to Susan Namangale, started playing at age 5; Lucie — whose mother played chess when she was in school was introduced to the game at the age of 6 while Mphatso was at 11 years old.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express