South Africa eyes to host FIFA Club World Cup

By Ofentse Ratsie, Sowetanlive.co.za

South Africa Football Association (Safa) eyes to host the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup in December after Japan withdrew from hosting the competition because of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

FIFA announced last week that Japan fears the tournament would cause a rise in infections in a country that recently staged the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Safa CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed their interest in hosting the tournament, saying Safa president, Danny Jordaan travelled to Ethiopia to engage with FIFA over the possibility of hosting the tournament.

Motlanthe said Jordaan met Fifa president Gianni Infantino and secretary Fatma Samoura and Safa national executive committee is set to me over way forward.

“We are still on fact-finding mission and once we have all the information, the NEC will make a decision.”

Motlanthe said SA has what it takes to host a tournament of such a magnitude, referring to the 2010 FIFA World Cup stadiums.

“We have the facilities. We are saying we also think when it comes to adding value in promoting government’s vaccination drive and economic stimulus it will be a bonus for us.

“We will have to check all the aspects. As soon as the NEC agrees we will call a press conference and announce our position.”

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an easing of lockdown restrictions countrywide last Sunday, the government has said when it reopens sports stadiums, only fans who are fully vaccinated against CoVID-19 will be allowed entry.

Also keen to host the tournament is Brazil as according to Rio de Janeiro finance and planning secretary, Pedro Paulo who told Band News that the city had opened talks with FIFA.

Paulo said matches would take place at Maracanã Stadium and the Olympic Stadium in the Brazilian city should the nation be chosen to hold the tournament.

Brazil stepped in to stage the Copa América earlier this year at the last minute after Argentina and Colombia were stripped of the hosting rights.

It came despite concerns over the CoVID-19 situation in the South American nation, one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic, which

has since seen a drop in new cases and has embarked on a rapid rollout of its vaccination programme.

The FIFA Club World Cup features six continental champions and the winners of the host nation’s top-tier domestic league.