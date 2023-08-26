Silver Strikers fail to dislodge Big Bullets from the top after barren draw against bottom of the table Extreme FC

* The Bankers share 33 points with Mighty Wanderers and Chitipa United but separated by goal difference

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two Match Weeks without action, TNM Super League defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets are still leading the table with 34 points after Silver Strikers failed to take the advantage by drawing 0-0 with bottom of the table Extreme FC yesterday at Bingu National Stadium.

If the Bankers had won, they would have dislodged the defending champions as they would have garnered 35 points, but they have moved back to the second slot having leap-frogged over Mighty Wanderers and Chitipa United.

At least until close of business today since the now 4th-placed Chitipa United, who also have 33 points alongside the now 3rd-placed Mighty Wanderers, are up against Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium tomorrow — while the Nomads date Mafco at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The defending champions return to Super League action on Wednesday next week against 7th-placed Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium after concluding the first preliminary stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League assignment against Dragon FC of the Equatorial Guinea tomorrow in the second leg having won 20- away last week.

After the draw against the Mchinji-based Extreme FC, coach Pieter de Jongh bemoaned that despite having played played well and created chances, they couldn’t convert them into goals.

“If you cannot score, you cannot win, therefore it’s very disappointing as we keep on performing well but the final end to find goals is not satisfying.

“However, that’s part of football wherethe result can go either way. We just need to stick together in whatever result we get,” De Jongh is quoted as saying by Silver Strikers Media.

The draw comes six days after being beaten 2-3 by Bangwe All Stars at Kamuzu Stadium, in which the middle of the table side led 2-0 at half time.

Despite leveling the scores in the second half, the lads from Bangwe township regained their lead to wrap up a beautiful victory for themselves.

Ahead of yesterday’s encounter, De Jongh told the media that the Bankers was aiming for nothing but a win, saying: “Last weekend, we were very unlucky against Bangwe All Stars but we have to move on and focus on the next match.”

Chitipa United are favorites to win their derby against Ekwendeni Hammers today at Karonga Stadium where they hold a record of winning all of their nine home matches, except last week’s 0-0 draw against Mighty Wanderers.

Full fixtures for Week 19 are:

Today

Chitipa v Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks v Karonga United at Kasungu Stadium

Blue Eagles v Mighty Tigers at Nankhaka Stadium

Tomorrow

Mighty Wanderers v Mafco at Kamuzu Stadium

Moyale v Bangwe All Stars at Rumphi Stadium

Dedza Dynamos v Red Lions at Dedza Stadium

Tuesday

Extreme FC v Mighty Tigers at Nankhaka

Wednesday

Red Lions v Mafco at Balaka Stadium

Karonga United v Moyale at Karonga Stadium

Nyasa Big Bullets v Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium