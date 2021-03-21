ServiceTouch™ to facilitate Old Mutual’s 2020 guaranteed fund bonus declaration bonus live on Times TV on Tuesday

* It will also be streamlined on Times 360 and on Old Mutual Facebook profiles



By Duncan Mlanjira

ServiceTouch™ — a consultancy business service provider — will on Tuesday, March 23 facilitate an hour-long interactive session live on Times TV from 6pm for Old Mutual’s 2020 Guaranteed Fund Bonus declaration.

The session, to be held from Soche International Conference Centre at Mount Soche in Blantyre, will also be streamlined on Times 360 and on Old Mutual Facebook profiles as well as that of ServiceTouch’s Chief Consulting Officer, Emmanuel Mulele.

Mulele said the interactive session will allow Old Mutual to engage with customers and clarify customers’ questions after providing updates on the bonus’ operating environment, introducing new and added features.

“The Guaranteed Fund will be explained as pooled funds that are invested in high performing, secure and diverse investments to ensure best returns. No loss net capital in volatile and uncertain times,” Mulele said.

“Small and large pension funds that do not have own trustees are invested in this fund [which are] competitive returns on pension that has proven to outperform the market and beat inflation over the long term.”

ServiceTouch™, that has been in business for the past five years, engages organisations and individuals to realise their full potential to effectively add value to the business world.

Registered in January 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the Business Registration Act, the company’s traditional business model is based on delivery of training, life and business engagements sessions in Malawi and beyond.

The business has hitherto provided customized trainings and consultancy — a mix of upper SMEs, NGO’s, public and corporate organisations towards leadership in the industry.

Its deliverables to training and business engagements sessions include pre-assessments; research; execution and close-out reports. They use up-to-date information, integrated learning materials and effective methodology.

Mulele says within the years, they have delivered packages under ‘Training, Life and Business Engagement’ namely Team Building Retreats; Team Leadership Trainings; Customer Service Trainings; Business Etiquette Trainings; Inspirational and Motivational Talks to many organisations.”

After completing his A Levels in 1994 at Kamuzu Academy, Mulele went straight to work with Commercial Bank of Malawi, now Standard Bank, where he worked towards attaining a Certificate in Banking from Institute of Bankers (IOB) in South Africa before getting an Advanced Diploma in Banking and Financial Services from University of South Africa (UNISA).

Then he went on to attain a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Management College of Southern Africa (RSA).

Prior to ServiceTouch, Mulele — who was voted 2018 Customer Service Personality of The Year through Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM), had an envious 21 years of banking and financial services experiences where he managed high net-worth relationships for a number of years.

He managed high net-worth relationships comprising senior corporate executive managers of various institutions; heads of human capital and resources, governors and directors of the central bank, presidents of political parties, ministers, permanent secretaries (PS’s), government ministerial directors, members of parliament, speaker and clerk of parliament as well as Malawi defence general and senior commanding officers and many more.

He has managed to build both corporate and personal confidence within the period that is demonstrated by such an enviable track record.

ServiceTouch™ is situated in Dossani House, 17 Glyn Jones Road, P.O. Box 3050, Blantyre, Malawi and it’s email address is servicetouch.em@gmail.com