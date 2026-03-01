Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation’s charity golf tourney to raise funds for acquisition of dialysis machines attracting positive response from the corporate world

* Chilima was renowned for his philanthropy works and left behind a legacy of service to the needy that the golf tournament aims to continue in his memory

By Duncan Mlanjira

The golf tournament that has been organised by Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation March 28, 2026 at the Lilongwe Golf Club. to raise funds for the acquisition of dialysis machines and monitors to assist some hospitals across Malawi, is attracting positive response from the corporate world.

The organisers says this major event since its establishment of the non-partisan and apolitical organisation, is in the spirit of the late SKC, who in his lifetime served the marginalised by involving himself in charity initiatives through various golf tournaments and the Standard Bank Be More Race.

Chilima was renowned for his philanthropy works and left behind a legacy of service to the needy that the golf tournament aims to continue in his memory. The foundation, led by SKC’s widow Mary Chilima, has undertaken several charity events including tree planting exercises.

The tournament’s fundraising committee chairperson Boyd Luwe told The Nation that they have so far received positive responses of participation from the corporate world.

The SKC Foundation was established to continue the legacy of former Vice-President, who died in a tragic plane crash on June 10, 2024 alongside eight others in Chikangawa, Mzimba in February last year.

One of the Foundation’s Trustees Sean Chilima, son to the late SKC, is asking for more support from the corporate world to join hands for this noble cause towards supporting patients battling with kidney failures.

“The late Dr. Chilima believed in our ability as a people to assist government in uplifting the poor,” he is quoted as saying by The Nation. “Government alone cannot manage to provide for each and every one of us.

“But through efforts like these, with your financial and material donations and encouragement, a lot of people with kidney challenges and needing dialysis treatment will be assisted,” he said.

The golf event has categorised sponsors ranging from Diamond, pegged at K25 million as headline partner, to bronze category, pegged at K5 million.

This is expected to be a great day of golf, networking while supporting a meaningful cause and interested wellwishers are encouraged to contact chairperson of organising committee Boyd Luwe on 0996 344 482, Trustee Joshua Valera (0995 544 868), Cathie Matura (0994 998 756) and Moses Nthakomwa (0999 931 435).

Guided by values of peace, love, kindness, and servitude, the SKC Foundation aims to uplift communities through innovation, excellence, and ethical leadership, whose mission is to support SKC’s vision and goals of driving societal progress — empowering communities, nurturing future leaders, and providing relief in times of need.

On its website, the Foundation’s chairperson, Mary Chilima maintains that the SKC Foundation is “dedicated to championing an inclusive, transformative vision for Malawi and Africa”.

“Our mission is not merely about responding to immediate needs but building a strong framework for sustainable development that empowers future generations. We see the bigger picture: united communities, resilient institutions, and empowered youth, all working together to shape a brighter tomorrow.

At the launch in February last year at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), Mary Chilima emphasised that the Foundation was committed to supporting and uplifting the less privileged in Malawi through various initiatives and projects to address crucial issues such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and social welfare, ensuring that underserved communities have access to opportunities for a better life.

She acknowledged that SKC had the people’s best interests at heart, thus the Foundation aims at being a symbol of excellence in honouring the legacy of a leader who, who was “devoted to his faith, always serving the nation with all his heart, and deeply compassionate towards those in need”.