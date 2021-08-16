SADC Council of Ministers resolutions referred to Heads of State for discussion

Mkaka assuming the chairmanship of the Council of Ministers

MANA

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka said the SADC Council of Ministers ended well with resolutions that came out to be referred to Heads of State for discussion before they become binding.

At a media briefing at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Saturday, Mkaka the Council of Ministers sought the agenda for the meeting of the Heads of State and Government to be held from Tuesday to Wednesday, August 17-18.

“I’m glad to report that we have had a very successful meeting of SADC Council of Ministers. We have gotten a very positive feedback from the ministers that attended on how we have hosted them as well as the proceedings of the meeting.”

The Minister, however, could not disclose the agenda of the meeting of the Heads of State and Government, saying ministers did not make any binding decisions in as far as the problems the SADC region is facing such as the situation in Mozambique and the impact of CoVID-19 in the region.

“You may recall that the SADC Executive Secretary said there is contraction of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and high inflation as a result of CoVID-19,” he said.

He added that cross-border crimes would be dealt with using the ultimate agenda of SADC regional integration that also works on peace and security.

“The three main pillars of regional integration include I ndustrialisation, infrastructure development, social and human development and, of course, peace and security.

“Using these, we are ready to work on curbing the cross-border crime, to make sure that we work as one,” he said.—Reported by Nellie Kapatuka and Chimwemwe Njoloma