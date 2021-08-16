SADC Organ Troika improving regional security—Botswana Minister

The SADC Troika

By Nellie Kapatuka & Andrew Magombo, MANA

Chairperson for the SADC Ministerial Committee of the organ on Politics, Defense and Security, Troika, Dr Lemogang Kwape says tremendous progress has been made in strengthening the SADC regional security.

Kwape, who is Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, made the remarks on Monday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the opening ceremony of the SADC Troika meeting ahead of the 41st meeting of the SADC Heads of State and Government starting on Tuesday, August 17.

Kwape said recent deployment of the SADC Mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) to support the country fight terrorism and violent extremism in some parts of Cabo Delgado is one of the achievements made.

He also cited the progress in the implementation of recommendations of the Security Threats Assessment Report in the SADC Region as another notable feat the committee has registered in the past years.

“This Security Threats Assessment Report is very critical looking at the holistic picture of the threats hovering above this entire region that include terrorism, violent extremism and cybercrime,” he said.

“It is encouraging to note that we have made significant progress in this area, as we have since approved the draft Costed Action Plan for the implementation of the report on the Assessment of Security Threats at our MCO Meeting in July 2021.

“Therefore, we will be presenting the draft Costed Action Plan for endorsement by our Heads of State and Government.”

Kwape has since commended member states for being “on the right track” in consolidating democracy in their countries such as United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Zambia.

He said the countries have upheld their constitutional obligations to hold regular democratic elections despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are doing quite well as SADC in areas of political stability as well as peace and security.

“What remains important is to not let our guards down. We need to redouble our efforts towards ensuring that this region remains peaceful, stable and prosperous,” he said.

Among other things, the committee meeting was scheduled to review milestones registered since August, 2020 and challenges encountered, as part of the preparations for both the Organ Troika Summit and the 41st Heads of State and Government Meeting.

During the summit, Botswana will be handing over the leadership of the organ to South Africa.

The Organ Troika is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC Region by providing member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability.

Meanwhile, Botswana President Mokgweetse Masisi, who is SADC’s chairperson on Politics, Defence and Security, has expressed optimism on security resolutions in the region.

On his arrival on on Monday at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, Masisi was commenting on the current situation in Mozambique where rebels have wreaked havoc, displacing thousands of civilians.

President Masisi expressed hope that the summit would come up with new resolutions to bolster security in the area which is currently being administered by SADC Forces.

Masisi revealed that the SADC forces in Mozambique are being led by a South African Army General and deputised by a Botswana Army General.

“The summit will get an update on the security situation in Mozambique primarily provided by President Nyusi.

“As the Security Organ Chair, I can assure you that since the launch of SADC Forces by President Nyusi and myself, the motivation levels have been very high adding onto the complimentary efforts by the Rwandese Forces.”

Regarding the recent elections in Zambia where opposition leader, Hakayinde Hichilema has ousted the incumbent President Edgar Lungu, Masisi has appealed for calm among Zambians, saying SADC was looking forward to a peaceful transition.

“I sent a message to President Lungu soon after the results were announced,” he said. “We wish well the people of Zambia and ask that they remain calm and resolute in their commitment to develop Zambia.”