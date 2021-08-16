Wife and her lover arrested for murdering the woman’s husband

By Aliko Munde, MANA

Mzimba Police on Saturday arrested two people, a woman and her lover, for allegedly murdering the woman’s Chikomeni Moyo, 39 of Msikani Nyirenda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in the district.

According to Mzimba Police deputy spokesperson, Sub-Inspector John Nyirongo, on Wednesday August 11, Moyo is reported to have arrived home drunk and started quarrelling with his wife, 25-year-old Tiwine Nkhata, whom he accused of having a love affair with Steven Mhone (44).

Nyirongo said in the presence of of his 11-year-old daughter, Modester, Nkhata and Mhone then assaulted Moyo.

Moyo’s health condition deteriorated on Friday, August 13 following the assault and was taken to Endindeni Health Centre by his uncle where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Upon receiving the report, police took the dead body to Mzimba District Hospital for postmortem where it was established that Moyo died due to severe head injuries and strangulation secondary to assault,” he said.

Nyirongo said the suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges of murder, which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Chikomeni Moyo hailed from Chitapa Moyo Village and Mhone is of Mazaleni Village whilst Nkhata comes from Mgubani Village, all in T/A Chindi in Mzimba District.