Richard Mbulu’s manager David Gulaimfa prides in the honour MDF has bestowed on the striker; He has been promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant

The proud soldier Richard Mbulu

* A celebration of his lone goal that sent the Flames to their third AFCON

By Duncan Mlanjira

David Maestro Gulaimfa can now afford to be boastful and deservedly so after the player he groomed, Richard Mbulu has helped write a chapter of Malawi’s 🇲🇼 football history through the lone winning goal he scored to steer the Flames🔥 to their third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The Flames beat Uganda 1-0 last month Kamuzu Stadium in the last qualifier they needed to win to qualify for the finals to be held in Cameroun from January next year.

As a celebration of this achievement, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has promoted their soldier Mbulu from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant.

Gulaimfa wrote on Facebook: “My boy — as your manager — I am so proud [of you]. I remember when I sent you to Portugal with the help of Bruno Morgado, it was quite a dream for us.

“Bruno should be happy. Your father should be happier and MDF and MAFCO are the happiest. Thank you, I can retire from being a manager for my eyes have seen Glory.”

Owen Chaima said he was equally happy for Gulaimfa for giving Mbulu the right direction that has put him where he is now.

Richard Mbulu himself responded, saying: “Thank you very much, boss and to everyone who stays with us in difficult times. I am happy we are the Flames🇲🇼🔥.”

Mbulu’s fellow international at Baroka FC in South Africa wrote: “Congratulations on your promotion from Corporal to Sergeant in the Malawi Defence Force, my brother, Richard Mbulu.”

When Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI) Ltd handed over the K5 million the company pledged if the Flames beat Uganda, it also extended a further K500,000 to Mbulu for the lone winning goal.

In his analysis after the qualification, Football analysis, David Kanyenda wrote on Facebook:

“Supposed minnows Malawi booked only a 3rd AFCON berth since independence at the expense of the Uganda Cranes in a typical workmanlike performance.

“Richard Mbulu converted a solitary goal via a glancing header past a bemused highly-rated goalminder Onyango within the opening quarter hour.

“Mbulu, who put a solid shift, had chances to claim a brace but fluffed his lines from close quarters more than once.

“Flames, without their talisman Gabadinho, held onto the early lead for remainder of the match to eliminate the visitors who endured a pre match COVID-19 scare.

“On the afternoon the hosts faced even more forced changes as Ngalande was stretchered off but they remained unfazed throughout.

“Kamuzu Stadium has since emerged as a fortress with Malawi’s eight last opponents failing to find the net in as many matches.

“That run has included illustrious opponents like Morocco and Cameroun who arrived in Blantyre as African Champions but failed to score.

“Incidentally it’s the first time Malawi won back to back qualifying games since 2009 when Djibouti and DRC were beaten at home and away respectively by 0-3 & 2-1 margins.

“Zimbabwe and Malawi are the only teams from the COSAFA region to go through so far whilst bookmakers hot favourites Bafana Bafana and Chipolopolo boys were consigned into the oblivion of elimination.

“Fans danced jigs of celebration all evening long jamming traffic as news of an unlikely qualification filtered in whilst the Cranes trudged off in defeat to board their chartered Bombardier.”

The next talks for the Flames before travelling to Cameroun are 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Group D that has giants Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroun as well as neighbouring Mozambique.

The Flames start away to Cameroun between June 5-8, 2021 before hosting Mozambique on match day 2 between June 11-14.

Then they will be up against Côte d’Ivoire in back-to-back fixtures — starting at home between September 1-4 and away between September 5-8.

Their last home match will be against Cameroun between October 6-9 and wind up the campaign away in Mozambique between October 10-12.

The winners of the 10 groups will qualify for the next round where they will face off to identify the five teams that will qualify for the Qatar finals.