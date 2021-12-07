Public Accounts Committee applauds Northern Region Water Board on solar energy strategy; Set to save K16m monthly

A wonderful project

By Gracian Jeke, MANA

Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has applauded Northern Region Water Board for its solar energy system project, which will see the board save K16 million monthly.

PAC chairperson Shadrick Namalomba was speaking on Saturday when his committee toured some projects which are being implemented by the Water Board in Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay.

“This is very wonderful project as it will reduce electricity bills almost by half — from K32 million to K16 million per month,” he said.

Namalomba also commended the Water Board for a disposal treatment which is under construction at Nkhata Bay Hospital, saying as PAC, they see value for money in this and prayed that this should continue with good progress.

The Water Board had lobbied Parliament for approval of funds meant for new projects — thus the tour of the sites by PAC.

Namalomba assured the Board that PAC will support it, saying: “We will support the projects so long those projects deliver positive results to the people of Malawi.

“We see that Northern Region Water Board is a typical example of a team of professionals that is working towards delivering a service to Malawians and we want to encourage them.”

He urged the Civil Service and all government institutions to emulate what is Northern Region Water Board is doing — citing in particularly Southern Region Water Board, Blantyre Water Board, Central Region Water Board and Lilongwe Water Board — to emulate and learn good such practices.

Northern Region Water Board’s chief executive officer, Titus Mthegha described the project as the first of its kind in the country in which they are spending 2.6 million Euros.

“Once it is completed we will save about of money we normally pay Escom just to supply water in Mzuzu City and Ekwendeni,” he said.

Recently, Escom disconnected Northern Region Water Board due to unsettled electricity bills, a development that led to lack of water in a number of townships in Mzuzu City.

Besides Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay, PAC also toured Karonga water supply system project.