MultiChoice encourages joyful festive season of staying safe at home by enjoying DStv entertainment packages



By Duncan Mlanjira

After a long and testing two years of CoVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice is encouraging its DStv subscribers to stay safe at home and ‘Choose Joy’ this festive season due to the emergence of the new CoVID-19 variant named ‘Omicron’, which is highly transmissible.

Africa’s premier content provider says with a range of packages, platforms and top-class entertainment for the whole family, DStv makes it easy for subscribers to choose what suits them as they relax at home rather travelling and risking contracting the CoVID-19 virus.

“Regardless of what this world throws at us, when you Choose Joy, you’re setting yourself up for a better experience of life,” says MultiChoice in a statement.

“Rediscover your purpose, find relief from stress, and enjoy true holiday relaxation with DStv’s joyful festive offering.”

It goes further to say that “DStv is the gift that keeps giving and if you’re already a subscriber, you’re in for a festive treat. If not, you should consider gifting your family with a subscription that lets them Choose Joy every month of the year.

“DStv Premium offers the best of the best in local and international entertainment. With a vast selection of movies, series, documentaries, and non-stop sport, you won’t find better content anywhere.”

Subscribers also have the option for a streamlined package — a budget-friendly choice which is also bound to bring joy to the festive season by relaxing under a tree outside homes.

Alternative packages include DStv Access; DStv Family; DStv Compact and DStv Compact Plus, which also has option of of using home decoder or streaming-only package.

Subscribers should also expect more entertainment on DStv this festive season with unique channels and content on Africa Magic, which offers a choice of three brilliant options — Africa Magic Showcase (on DStv channel 151); Africa Magic Family (channel 154) and Africa Magic Urban (153) that delight and entertain viewers.

“Since its inception in 2003, Africa Magic has grown to become one of the most popular channels in southern Africa, thanks to its high-quality content, featuring: ‘Date My Family’; ‘Love Come Back’; ‘Tinsel’; ‘Lockdown Parties’; ‘Comedy Nites’; ‘Unmarried’ and several others.”

“There is a little extra magic at this time of year — 1Magic — which everybody needs. 1Magic delivers it in spades with the best selection of shows for southern African audiences.

“The long-awaited Wounds (on DStv channel 103 every Friday at 20:30 CAT) is a don’t-miss medical drama that captures the human side of the medical profession, along with all the struggles and triumphs.”

Another channel worth choosing joy for is HONEY, a Pan-African channel that “delves deep into the essence of being African with stories behind stories and a never-ending stream of informative entertainment suited to curious audiences”.

“On this channel, you can Talk with Toke Makinwa (on DStv channel 173, every Friday at 22:00 CAT) in which the Nigerian media star gets to grips with some of Africa’s most fascinating personalities, DJs, models, and celebrities.

“With a world of choice, it’ll be easy to save money and stay home with DStv. Also watch your favourite shows anywhere, anytime through the DStv app and stream your favourite shows, and add up to 4 user profiles for uninterrupted viewing.”

Malawians are being encouraged to stay safe at home in order to avert and control the spread of the new Omicron CoVID-19 variant as last year’s trend of mass movements of people saw a nasty second wave that hit January this year and claimed many lives.

During that period the country lost lives of several high profile personalities that included two prominent Cabinet Ministers — Lingson Belekanyama (Local Government) and Sidik Mia (Transport and Public Works, who was also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice-president.

Others included musician Wambali Mkandawire; Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairperson, Reverend Patrick Semphere; artist Frank Patani Mwase; renowned radio broadcaster Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma and many others.

To avert a similar situation, Malawians are being encouraged to get vaccinated that saw National Bank of Malawi impressing on its staff to receive the all-important jab.

The Bank informed the staff that due to the emergence of Omicron, there will be no Christmas parties this year and in lieu of it the bank will issue shopping vouchers on December 17 to employees who have vaccinated by that date.

The employees are encouraged to present proof of vaccination to management before that date and for those that have not yet received the jab to present themselves at the nearest health facilities in order to enjoy the special Christmas package.