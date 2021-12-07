DoDMA provides high tech early warning system for effective disaster management by Meteorological Services

Extreme weather condition that leads to disaster

By Tione Andsen, MANA

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is keen to ensuring that early warning systems are installed nationally to avoid occurrences of natural disasters.

DoDMA’s Director of Risk Management, Dyce Nkhoma said this at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where he disclosed that the Department has provided high tech gadgets to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services for them to provide correct weather patterns in the country.

He said this during Cost and Benefit Analysis of Environmental Management and Disaster Risk Reduction report released by National Planning Commission (NPC).

“You will agree with me that nowadays stakeholders are provided with accurate weather conditions unlike in the past. We want this to go down to communities where they will be able to predict weather conditions,” Nkhoma said.

DoDMA is installing automated early warning systems in eight districts in the country in order to detect flooding and is also working with District Councils in order to establish evacuation centres and be able to develop evacuation plans.

Nkhoma believes that a proper mechanism that would be put in place would ensure that disaster risk management was manageable even at local level.

Project coordinator for Malawi Priorities at NPC, Salim Mapila said researchers have recommended prioritising improvements in the country’s early warning systems as one of more effective use of limited resource towards improvement of the country’s resilience to floods.

“Early warning system improvements require an upfront invention of around K3.371 billion followed by an annual maintenance cost of around K506 million,” he said.

Lecturer for Climate Science and Disaster at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Thokozani Kapichi said institutions of higher learning should come up with innovations that would help provide early warning to communities.

He said services should be easily accessible to communities, adding the use of social media platforms should be taken into account among rural communities.