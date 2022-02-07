Police pledges not to leave any stone unturned in the investigation of murder of MRA senior officer Alinafe Bonongwe

The late Alinafe Bonongwe described as very passionate of his work

Maravi Express

Malawi Police Service says investigations are still on going to establish cause of death of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) senior officer who was stationed at Dedza Border.

Malawi Police says on February 4, 2022, Bonongwe was discovered at his residence at Airfield Location at Dedza Boma lying dead in his bathroom with a piece of loose rope around his neck tied to the shower in an apparent suicide position.

The scene was reported to the police by his neighbour, who is a fellow MRA officer after had been alerted of the situation by Bonongwe’s security guard.

Malawi Police public relations officer, James Kadadzera said in a statement that Dedza Police Officer-in-Charge and the District Health Officer immediately visited the scene and took the body to hospital for postmortem to determine cause of death done by Dr. Charles Dzamalala on Sunday, February 6.

Bonongwe’s security guard, housekeeper and gardener were detained for questioning.

Reports circulating are that Bonongwe might have been a target of some unscrupulous people who were not happy with the MRA’s professionalism in countering smuggling and tax evasion.

Meanwhile, MRA said in a statement that it is closely collaborating with the Malawi Police Service and other authorities to investigate circumstances surrounding Bonongwe’s tragic death.

MRA said Bonongwe was their valued and respected member who instilled professionalism and integrity in border operations at the station and all other offices where he worked.

“He tirelessly waged war against corruption and smuggling and conveyance of goods, fraud and bribery in line with MRA’s mission, vision and core values,” MRA said.

This will be another case that will attract attention for its conclusion after the death former Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate affairs, Issa Njaunju, who was gruesomely murdered in 2015 in Lilongwe.

The murder was alleged to have been masterminded by former President Peter Mutharika’s director of security services, Norman Paulosi Chisale — who is in custody awaiting conclusion of investigation.