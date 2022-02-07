Lilongwe High Court to rule tomorrow on SA’s extradition application for Bushiri and his wife

Bushiri and his wife during a court appearance in South Africa

By Duncan Mlanjira

The High Court in Lilongwe is set to rule tomorrow, February 8, on South Africa’s application to have Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary be extradited back to their host country where they fled from some criminal charges.

A statement from assistant Registrar says the ruling will be held in the chambers of Justice Kapindu from 10:00hrs.

South Africa’s Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services served Malawi’s Ministry Justice in December 2020 with the extradition request for Bushiri and his wife Mary in terms of Article 6 of the SADC Protocol on extradition as well Article 10 of the Extradition Agreement between the two countries.

The Extradition Agreement between the two countries were entered into in terms of South Africa’s Extradition Act No. 67 of 1962 as amended.

The SA Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services submission followed a request for a provisional arrest which was sent through the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in terms Article 10 of the SADC Protocol.

Bushiri and his wife fled their host country in 2020 where they were on bail answering alleged criminal charges of fraud and money laundering.

On their return the couple announced that they decided to relocate because their lives were in danger and it was not to seek political intervention but justice before the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

They presented themselves to the police and appeared before the court where they were released pending more solutions to the whole case.

Bushiri had maintained that he was “innocent until proven guilty,” saying “as of now, there is no court in the world that has proven me guilty. I may be subjected by media and public trial but I mantain my innocence until proven guilty.”

As soon as the couple fled, three warrants of arrest for different rape case were reported to have been issued for Bushiri in South Africa.

Reported by South Africa news24.com, the warrants of arrest were issued on November 19, 2020 by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Courts relating to three different cases registered in 2018 and the third in 2020.

According to news24.com, Bushiri is reported to have denied all three allegations leveled against him, saying the country’s fiscal police, the Hawks were “intimidating women” to lay trumped up charges against him.

Some women are reported to have told eTV claiming that the two were allegedly raped by Bushiri — charges being denied by Bushiri.