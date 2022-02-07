MultiChoice Africa CEO to share opportunities for women in the media and technology industries through virtual conference

Maravi Express

MultiChoice Africa CEO, Fhulufhelo Badugela will on February 16 host virtual conference to share her leadership journey and her take on authentic leadership.

In a statement, MultiChoice Africa says the 60-minute session will also address breaking down barriers of entry in the workplace and shed some light on MultiChoice’s gender equality agenda ― “topics that Fhulu is passionate about”.

“This is one engaging discussion you can’t afford to miss,” said the statement. “She will also share some leadership lessons that have impacted her career trajectory.”

The event on LinkedIn Live is open for free to the public which is being encouraged to share its details with those they think will benefit from the discussion.