Police officer arrested for illegally releasing truck full of charcoal

* As Malawi Police Service stands to clean bad apples



* Geared to crump out unprofessional conduct among its rank and file

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Police Service (MPS) on Friday arrested one of their own based at Area 25 police unit in Lilongwe for illegally releasing a truck full of charcoal that was impounded by a night patrol team.

A statement from MPS public relation officer, James Kadadzera said preliminary inquiries indicate that the an unnamed officer was in charge of night duty and he is alleged to have received bribes to release the vehicle.

The recent vigilance of the police to curb rampant charcoal trade comes in the wake of an undercover investigative mission that the Nation newspaper did which exposed that the syndicate involved the police, government forestry officials as well as transporters.

Since when the article was published last month, the police have been impounding and arresting charcoal traders as well as transporters.

Meanwhile, MPS says it is “geared to crump out unprofessional conduct among its rank and file to serve Malawi better”.

“The MPS, through the Professional Standards Unit (PSU), is working tirelessly to making sure that all police officers are working within the desired values according to our Strategic Development Plan.

“The values include impartiality, openness, accountability, dependability and quality service provision.

“The MPS reiterates its stand to have only professional, dedicated and full of integrity officers in the service to contain and manage safer communities.”

Thus MPS is encouraging members of the public to report any officer deemed to be working to the contrary for the PSU to do their work.

“The MPS assures Malawians that it will continue discharging its work diligently to enhance safety and security. Bad apples have no place in the Service,” said the statement.