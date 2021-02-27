Malawian pro golfer Kachepatsonga finishes 18th from field of 70 pros at Kenyan Safari Tour

Kachepatsonga in action at the Kenyan Safari Tour

* His performance is proof that Malawi can also play good golf

* The country was represented by Kachepatsonga, Paul Chidale and Simon Moses

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s golf pro Victor Kachepatsonga made it into the best top 20 cash prize-winning finish in the just ended Safari Tour played at Karen Golf Club in Kenya.

He finished position 18 after amasing gross score of 297 after 4 days of the most competitive field of over 70 professionals from all parts of Africa — to pocket $500 as his cash prize.

According to the Facebook page of the Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW), Kachepatsonga’s performance is proof that Malawi can also play good golf.

The country was represented by Kachepatsonga, Paul Chidale and Simon Moses for the three Safari Tours played in Mombasa at Nyali Golf & Country Club from January 30, followed by Muthaiga Golf Club on February 6 and finally on February 20 at Karen Golf Club.

Chidale, who won the three-day pro category of the SeedCo Lilongwe Open in November last year, did well in the first Tour at at Nyali Golf & Country Club by coming 16th.

The Kenyan Safari Tour was won by Kenya’s number one pro Dismas Indiza who posted -5 last day with gross of 270 after 4 days.

He tied on 4 days gross with dominant Zimbabwean pro Robson Chihnoi with a total gross of 270 both on -14 but since Indiza had the best round on the last day (count back), Indiza emerged the winner and walked home with $3,750.

Chinhoi, from Zimbabwe’s Royal Harare, also played in the SeedCo Lilongwe Open together with other foreign pros that contested that included Irvin Mazibuko, former champion of one of South Africa’s prestigious pro tournament, the Sunshine Tour.

Chinhoi came second with gross 214; Sydney Wemba Jnr third with 216 and Zambian Mwalikwa Sondashi 4th with 219 while Malawian Chris Mzokomera was 5th with 220.

Following his excellent performance in the SeedCo Lilongwe Open, Chidale was specially invited to participate in Zambia’s Suscon invitational pro golf played at Bonanza Golf Course in Lusaka, Zambia.