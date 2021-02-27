Call for help for baby Dylan Alipo to undergo liver transplant in India that will cost K24 million

Maravi Express

Baby Dylan Alipo was born July 1, 2020 with a condition called Billiary Atresia which has kept him in hospital since birth and to save his life, he needs to have a liver transplant to be done in India that will cost US$30,000 (about K24 million).

The baby’s parents, Victor and Hannah Chagona are thus appealing to well-wishers for support towards raising the funds for baby Dylan Alipo to access urgent medical attention at Aster Hospital in India.

In the appeal, the parents said from August-November 2020, he spent a long period of time in a hospital in Kenya, where he underwent a medical procedure called Kasai surgery.

But he has since been hospitalised again and the doctors at Goodhope Hospital in Lilongwe and in Kenya have recommended an urgent liver transplant from his potential donors (his dad or mom) to save his life.

“We have managed to source funds for air tickets for the mother and baby Alipo but we will need the US$30,000 for the liver transplant and 21-day stay in India,” say the parents.

To help save baby Dylan Alipo’s life, the well-wishing public can donate online through Go Fund Me (insert link) or through Airtel Money (0999223332); TNM Mpamba (08885159096) or National Bank (account # 1004711285

“We are grateful to those that have already started donating. We promise to account for every penny,” says the appeal and for more information, Victor and Hannah Chagona can be contacted on 0996 915 889 (WhatsApp) and +265 0999 922 332.