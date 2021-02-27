OG Issah shifts from Chiradzulu Central Constituency to Zomba Changalume for the March 30 by-elections

Mahomed Hanif Osman — popularly known as ‘OG Issa’

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having lost his seat as Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu Central Constituency in the 2019 tripartite elections, Mahomed Hanif Osman — popularly known as ‘OG Issa’ — has now shifted to contest for a seat in the august House to represent people of Zomba Changalume.

The legislator from 2014-2019 is vying for the post again as an independent in the March 30 by-elections after the post fell vacant following the death of Parliamentarian John Chikalimba — who was also leader for the People’s Party (PP) in the National Assembly.

OG Issah lost to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, McTimes Pagonapanja Malewa.

For the Zomba Changalume by-election, OG Issah faces other candidates standing on PP, UTM Party, the DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) tickets.

Reports indicate that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is not featuring any candidate but will support a candidate of its choice.