Court orders seizure of Chisale’s 78 cars, 21 real properties and freezing of over K117m

Norman Paulos Chisale

By Duncan Mlanjira

The High Court has ordered seizure of 78 cars, 21 real properties and freezing of bank accounts that have over K117,393,720.92 belonging to murder and corruption suspect Norman Paulos Chisale — former director of security services for former State President, Peter Mutharika.

The order was made on Thursday in Blantyre by Hon. Justice M. Tembo in Civil Cause No. 75 of 2021 in the matter of Section 65 of the Financial Crimes Act.

The preservation order filed by the State through the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was against Chisale himself and six others — Chimwemwe Paulosi (t/a Namauya Investments); Deborah Zimatha Chisale; Esnart Guga; Flony Guga; Jannet Fatch Kamanga and Christina Mvula.

The court ordered the freezing of the balance of MK30,018,592.92 in account number 1519603 at National Bank of Malawi, Capital City Branch as well as MK87,375,128.00 in account number 0004501004244 at First Capital of Malawi — both under the freezing order obtained by the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA).

The property has been “seized and brought under control of the concerned Competent Authority under the Financial Crimes Act, until the conclusion of the forfeiture proceedings or until a contrary order of the court is issued”.

“The claimant [DPP] shall cause this preservation order to be published in the Government Gazette or two newspapers of the widest circulation within 21 days of this order.

“The Respondents or any persons are prohibited from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, the whole or a part thereof or interest therein of the property in this order, except in a manner specified in this order or directed by the court.

“The Respondents or any interested party wishing to oppose this order to file their notice in terms of section 66 of the Financial Crimes Act,” says the court.

The real properties are spread out across the country — 10 in Blantyre; six in Lilongwe; three in Ntcheu and one each in Dedza and Mangochi.

The vehicles include Mercedes Benzs, BMW X5, Range Rover, Chrysler Plymouth, Toyota Landcruisers, Toyota Liteace, Noah, Corolla Fielder, Prado, Voxy, Coaster, Spacio, Hiace, Harrier, Ford Ranger, Eicher 10.70 truck and several other makes.

Chisale was arrested by the Police last year on allegations of his involvement in the murder of Issa Njaunju, who was the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Director of Corporate Affairs.

He is also accused of several corrupt practices that are linked to the immense wealth he accumulated in a short time he served as Mutharika’s director of security services.