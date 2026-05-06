NBS Bank NDL sponsorship increased to K530 million for Season 2; Up from K320 million

* This is not a continuation; it is an escalation — we are deepening our investment in the NDL because we believe in what this league represents

* And because we believe that Malawi’s development league deserves a banking partner that shows up, not just on the banner, but on the ground

By Duncan Mlanjira

Sponsors, NBS Bank Plc have increased its investment in the country’s 2nd-tier football system, the National Division League (NDL) to K530 million for Season 2 — up from K320 million for the inaugural 2025 season.

Out of this package, champions shall earn K25 million, runners-up 12.5 million and K7.5 million for 3rd place, with each team receiving K20 million participation subvention and that each team shall receive two sets of uniforms and six match balls.

Competed for by 12 teams, the inaugural title was won by Red Lions, who qualified into the elite FDH Bank Premiership along with runners-up, Mitundu Baptist and Baka City.

Making the announcement this afternoon at Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Mpira Village in Limbe, Head of Marketing, Frank Magombo, said NBS Bank’s journey with Malawian football “has never been accidental — it has been a deliberate, commercial, and deeply held commitment”.

“From the Charity Shield to the National Division League, we have chosen to invest in platforms that create opportunity — not just visibility. Platforms that develop talent, grow communities, and build the kind of connection between people and institutions that banking alone cannot manufacture.

“The National Division League is exactly that kind of platform; it is more than a competition — it is a national stage. Across every district, in communities that rarely see elite football, the NDL is quietly identifying and developing Malawi’s next generation of players.

“It is where futures begin and NBS Bank intends to be part of that future — deliberately, and for the long term,” said Magombo, who added that the increase “is not a continuation — it is an escalation”.

“We are deepening our investment in the NDL because we believe in what this league represents — and because we believe that Malawi’s development league deserves a banking partner that shows up, not just on the banner, but on the ground.”

In the inaugural season, NBS Bank involvement included financial inclusion to the unbanked communities the league was played in such as Mulanje, Blantyre, Balaka, Chitipa, Karonga, Mchinji, Lilongwe — and as part of Season 2, Magombo assured that this commitment will deepen.

“Millions of Malawians remain outside the formal financial system — not by choice, but by distance, by access, and by circumstance — the NDL reaches those communities.

“And through Bank Pafupi, our agency banking network, we will be present at match venues across all four regions of Malawi — bringing banking services to people where they already gather, where they already belong.

“We will activate Easy Wallet and our mobile banking platform at every fixture, making it simpler than ever for a Malawian to take their first step into formal banking — because financial inclusion is not a slogan, it is a responsibility and the NDL gives us a platform to honour it at scale.”

“This sponsorship is a commitment — to community development, to corporate social responsibility, and to the belief that a bank’s role does not end at the branch door. We are here for the season — and beyond.”

In his vote of thanks, FAM executive member, Daud Ntanthiko, who is vice-chairperson of the Competitions & Marketing Committee, recognised that NBS Bank investment aligns with FAM’s transformation agenda through the Charity Shield to the NDL.

“When we signed the initial agreement, the sponsorship package was pegged at MK320 million for the 2026/27 season,” he said. “However, because you are a caring bank that truly believes in the growth of football, you have almost doubled that figure to MK530 million. For that, we are extremely grateful.

“The National Division League has already proven to be highly valuable to clubs, players, and the nation at large,” he said, highlighting that after two matches played in their appearance in the FDH Bank Premiership, Red Lions, Mitundu, Baka City, now renamed Masters FC, remain unbeaten.

“This clearly demonstrates the quality and competitiveness we are building through this league,” Ntanthiko said. “As you may be aware, for any club to participate in the top-flight league, it must successfully go through the club licensing process.

“I am pleased to announce that all teams promoted from the National Division League last season passed this process. This is a reflection of the strong foundation we are building through the league.

On the K20 million each as the teams’ participation subventions, Ntanthiko said said “supporting clubs financially is key to building a competitive league” and that the provision of the two sets of “high quality kits for home and away matches, is another major boost for the league”.