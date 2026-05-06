‘Malawian football does not only live on the pitch; it lives in the stories the media tell about it’—NBS Bank

NBS Bank Plc Head of Marketing, Frank Magombo (left) presenting the trophy to Maravi Express’ Duncan Mlanjira as Online Best Reporter

* In honouring media excellence in the coverage of the inaugural NBS Bank NDL

* We are recognising the people who give this game its voice, its reach, and its meaning beyond 90 minutes

By Victor Singano Jnr

In honouring media excellence in the coverage of the inaugural NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) when announcing the Bank’s “escalation” of its investment into the country’s 2nd-tier football league, NBS Bank Plc Head of Marketing, Frank Magombo recognised that “Malawian football does not only live on the pitch; it lives in the stories the media tell about it”.

“Today, we are not just recognising excellence in media,” said Magombo this Wednesday afternoon at Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Mpira Village in Limbe. “We are recognising the people who give this game its voice, its reach, and its meaning beyond 90 minutes.

“Every goal that becomes a headline; every player who becomes a name a nation knows; every match that draws a community together — that is your work. And it matters more than many realise.”

The journalists that were recognised were Times Group’s Ronald Mpaso (Best Print Reporter), MIJ’s Foster Mkwambwa (Radio), Mibawa TV’s Tadala Manda (TV) and Maravi Express’ Duncan Mlanjira (online).

Magombo, who unveiled the increase of NBS Bank’s investment to K530 million for Season 2 — up from K320 million, from which there is a package for honouring best coverage, Magombo said: “As we look ahead to Season 2, “we are not asking you simply to cover the league — we are asking you to help us build it”.

“Tell the stories behind the results; find the player from Mzimba who travelled three hours to make a trial; and find the coach from Zomba who has developed 12 players now in the Super League.

“Tell those stories — and the NDL will grow in ways that no marketing budget can manufacture. The stronger the story, the stronger the game — and today, we are recognising the journalists who already understand that.

“Your cameras, your columns, your broadcast signals — they are the infrastructure of this game. Without you, the goals happen and disappear. With you, they become part of something larger,” said Magombo.

In his vote of thanks for NBS Bank’s continued partnership with football — that includes the country football season opener, the NBS Bank Charity Shield — FAM executive member, Daud Ntanthiko, who is vice-chairperson of the Competitions & Marketing Committee, commended sports journalists in the country for their contribution in the promotion of football in Malawi.

“I want to challenge you to do even more this season because your hard work will continue to be recognised and rewarded. In that K530 million package, there is also something set aside for you.

“Today, all of you are winners, but in a special way, let me congratulate those who have received awards this afternoon,” he said.

In his remarks, Mlanjira — who is one of the country’s veteran sports journalists, alongside top gurus such as The Nation Publication’s Garry Chirwa & Joy Ndovi, Times Group’s Pilirani Kachinziri & Mphatso Malidadi — said he was “profoundly honoured for the recognition”.

“What inspires us more, as sports journalists, is when there is remarkable investment into the ‘Beautiful Game’ that ups the competitive spirit, which is what NBS Bank aspires to contribute by sponsoring the root of the elite football.

“In the past, when teams got relegated from the Super League, the media sort of lost interest in their participation in the second tier league because there was no glamour of the calibre that the NBS Bank NDL provided.

“Red Lions are one of the country’s top sides and they never gave up when they were relegated some three seasons ago and when the NBS Bank NDL was created, the attention to the Lions of Zomba returned with vigour.

“There were five teams which were of interest in the inaugural season along with Red Lions — FOMO FC, Baka City, Bangwe All Stars, who had been relegated from the Super League — out of which Baka returned to the top flight.

“Mitundu Baptist became an icing to the cake especially through their marksman, Raheem Mtondera, who won the Golden Boot award from his unassailable 25 goals that helped his team clinch the runners-up place.

“For the next season, all eyes will be on the remaining teams in the NBS Bank NDL, that include FOMO, who finished 4th, as well as new entrants, that include elite league relegated side for the first time ever, Mighty Tigers,” said Mlanjira.