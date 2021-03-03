National Planning Commission to roll out community awareness of Vision 2063

The vision is to have mechanized agriculture

By Solister Mogha, MANA

National Planning Commission (NPC) is set to roll out community awareness on the newly formulated Vision 2063 which is sharing out documented plans and aspirations of Malawians for the next 43 years for prospects of economic independence and inclusive wealth creation among others.

Briefing the media after an official handover of the 2063 documents to Zomba District Council officials on Tuesday, NPC’s Research Officer, Jabulani Nyengere said the Vision 2063 has outlined collective wishes and aspiration of Malawians.

He said the Vision 2063 hinges on three pillars of agriculture productivity and commercialization, industrialization and urbanization.

“Apart from the pillars, the Vision 2063 will propel the country towards achieving economic independence, inclusive wealth creation, self-reliance and a high quality of life for all citizens,” Nyengere said.

“Now that the plan is in place, it is the duty of the Commission to promote it and encourage Malawians to embrace it as it was developed through an inclusive and participatory multi-stakeholder consultative process involving Malawians at different levels.

“We are sharing with some district officials some of the materials developed and we expect them to share it with the communities promoting the Vision 2063 aims at initiating a sustainable culture in Malawians to create their own wealth desires and desist from worshiping and praising authority in search for undue economic entitlements,” he said.

The Vision 2063 is a successor of the Vision 2020 and mainly focuses on developing and implanting resource mobilization efforts that will enable the country create its own wealth and only borrow for investments with high economic returns.

The NPC believes aspirations will only be achieved if there is mindset change among Malawians where the focus must be on wealth creation than poverty reduction and there should be restructuring of the economy from predominantly importing to an industrialized exporting country.

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust’s civic education officer, Kondwani Neba said they will ensure the sensitization on the Vision 2063 reaches out to all the communities.