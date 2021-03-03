Mthunzi Funeral Services launches tree nursery programme

The launch of the tree seedling nursery planting season

* Set to distribute 12,000 tree seedlings for free to communities surrounding Blantyre District

* Our business also use trees for making caskets — therefore we thought it wise to take part in afforestation drive

* Calls the public to intensify proper monitoring mechanisms to achieve a good tree survival rate

By Mayamiko Phiri & Steven Godfrey Mkweteza, contributors

Old Mutual Malawi plc — in partnership with its subsidiary company, Mthunzi Funeral Services, have launched its 2021 tree nursery exercise with a call for the country to intensify proper monitoring mechanisms to achieve a good tree survival rate.

At the launch on Tuesday in Blantyre, the two services providers disclosed that the tree seedlings will be nurtured and distributed to communities sorrounding Blantyre District for free.

In his speech, Old Mutual’s Chief Operating Officer, Khumbo Phiri observed that even though the country has put much effort on afforestation practices over the years, the efforts would be meaningless because of the rampant deforestation rate.

He said if policies to incentivize intensive tree plantations by the government are poorly designed or poorly enforced leading to a high risk of not only wasting public money, but also releasing more carbon and losing biodiversity.

He added that as a caring corporate citizen they do realize the effects of climate change globally and the high level of deforestation in the country.

“Therefore, there is a need for government and stakeholders to invest in monitoring of such trees to ensure its survival and address the deforestation especially in the rural areas where people mostly use trees for various purposes such as firewood and other household services.”

Phiri said over the years, Old Mutual has managed to plant over 50,000 trees and ensured their survival in partnership with organizations such as Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM).

He said his company also decided to donate various tree seedlings this year to communities around Blantyre rural as a corporate social responsibility, considering the increase in deforestation.

“Our business also use trees for making caskets,” he said. “Therefore, we thought it wise to take part in afforestation drive.”

The 12,000 tree seedlings will be distributed amongst the communities around Traditional Authorities Kunthembwe, Chigaru, Kuntaja and Kapeni in the Blantyre Rural.

In her remarks, WESN national coordinator, Dr Tiwonge Gawa also called upon various stakeholders who are engaging in reforestation to make follow ups on trees planted to ensure their survival.

She also expressed concern with the high rate of deforestation around Blantyre Rural as a result of poor monitoring system on the trees.

Statistics indicate that the country loses a total of 32,000 hectares of forest every year.

Over the past few years, the idea of planting trees as a low cost, high impact solution to climate change has really taken hold.

Previous studies have indicated that trees have enormous potential to soak up and store carbon, and many countries like Malawi have establishing shed tree planting campaigns as a key element of them plans to tackle climate change.