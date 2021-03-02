Independent aspirant Ruth Chatata receives overwhelming support for Lilongwe Msinja South Constituency by-election

The flier that’s trending on social media

By Duncan Mlanjira

Just soon after a young lady, Ruth Chatata posted a flier on social media announcing her decision to contest in the March 30 by-election in Lilongwe Msinja South Constituency, she has received overwhelming support from the general public.

All were positive blessings urging her to really go for it with Joy Bandawe urging voters in Lilongwe Msinja South to vote for this young lady as their next MP — set to replace the Malawi’s Congress Party (MCP) stawart, late Lingson Belekanyama — who died on January 12 due to COVID-19 related complications.

“I personally know Ruth as a very humble person and a person full of ideas,” Bandawe continued. “I am, therefore, more than convinced that given a chance she will represent her constituency with a lot of passion.“

While encouraging her, George Wiseman Gondwe cautioned that it’s unfortunate that such political positions in the Central Region is voted for as party ticket regardless the candidate’s capability to perform.

“[But] I wish you the best and good luck,” Gondwe said while Grace Leslie’s contribution was: “Go, girl — you are just a brave woman. I wish you all the best.”

Meanwhile, the MCP is fielding late Belekanyama’s son, Francis for Lilongwe Msinja South Constituency but just as it happened prior to the 2019 tripartite elections, the thorny controversy of irregularities during the Party’s primary elections has resurfaced.

Eight losing candidates in the MCP primary election in which Francis was declared the winner, have disputed the results and vowed to go independent.

The development came to light on Tuesday when the aspirants accused the ruling party hierarchy of electioneering and imposing Francis, whose late father served as lawmaker for the area for 17 years.

Late Lingson Belekanyama, the towering figure in MCP politics, died on January 12 whilst serving as Minister of Local Government.

In an earlier interview, Jones Yamikani Chadza — who came second in the primary election which had 12 people contesting for the country’s oldest party ticket — said he is going independent as the results do not reflect the will of the people.

“I have decided to go independent and my bid has the support of other candidates who are not satisfied with the results because those results are the will of what some senior MCP members wanted at the Regional office and currently the party is split here,” Chadza told MEC Stringer, Joshua Mphanda on Tuesday.

Chadza also revealed that he will start campaigning in the constituency on Thursday and they have already created a development committee to assist and look at the needs of the people in the area.

The losing candidates are currently split in two groups and Chadza’s candidature has been endorsed by Fanizo Kabwazi, Hasten Mlinde, Sam Mbendera and Lefinosi Chigamula while the other independent candidate is a lone wolf Lameck Kondesi.

In his remarks, Kondesi expressed ‘dissatisfaction’ with the results and said he had decided to go independent at the behest of his supporters.

Of the eight candidates out of twelve that Mphanda interviewed, four endorsed Yamikani Jones Chadza while two candidates — Herman Yokonia Mvula and Henrick Chidzumeni Kumkeyani — said they will decide later who to endorse but ruled out standing as independents.

If Chatata would eventually go on to win the by-election, she will make history just as Fyness Magonjwa did when she claimed Mangochi South East seat on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket during the 2019.

In those elections, out of the 192 MPs voted into the august House, only 44 were women, defeating the 50-50 campaign that was rigorous conducted across the country by various civil society organizations in conjunction with Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

Of the 44 women MPs, DPP has 18 representatives, 14 are independents, MCP has 9, UDF has 2 while UTM has one.

