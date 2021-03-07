Mzuzu City impressed with progress on clean up and beautification campaign

Waste management still a challenge in Mzuzu

By Fiona Manda, MANA

There is great improvement in waste management and collection in both business and residential areas of Mzuzu City since the launch of the clean up and beautification initiative in November last year.

In an interview on Friday in Mzuzu, the campaign committee’s vice-chairperson, Zohra Matundu said her committee was impressed with the progress so far as the City Council strives to maintain cleanliness.

“However, some residents and business people continue dumping waste at undesignated places,” said Matundu while encouraging the residents to change their mindset change and own the initiative.

She said if we’ll embraced by stakeholders, the initiative would make the city to be free from water and sanitation related diseases.

“To address this challenge, we will soon be engaging community radio stations to assist us in sensitizing and mobilizing people to support the initiative.

One of Mzuzu City residents, Esther Phiri expressed disappointment with low public participation in making the initiative a success.

“We need to own the initiative together because it is for our own good,” she said.

President, Lazarus Chakwera launched the National Cleanup Campaign in November, 2020 with the goal of promoting hygiene and sanitation in the country.

Last week, Minister of Local Government, Halima Daud said the clean-up campaign still continues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic but to be done by observing the preventive measures by avoiding large gatherings.

“We are requesting individuals to be conducting cleaning and greening activities in their respective homes and surroundings,” she told MANA.

“The Ministry is encouraging the institutions to strengthen their waste management systems and keep their premises clean. This measure will remain in force until the COVID-19 pandemic situation eases.”

Daud condemned individuals and institutions who are failing to properly handle the COVID-19 personal protective equipments (PPEs) wastes such as gloves, aprons, headwear, face masks and face shields to stop such malpractice or else face the law.

“We encourage mandatory use of face masks in all the public places; we take the opportunity to remind Malawians that improper disposal of used face masks is illegal under the laws of Malawi. Perpetrators of this undesirable conduct shall therefore be dealt with accordingly.”

Daud called on all Malawians and institutions to consult their local government authorities if in any doubts on best disposal practices for COVID-19 PPEs waste, saying that the councils were operational despite the interdiction of controlling officers.—Additional reporting by Anjoya Kanyalika, MANA