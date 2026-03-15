MP Nyamilandu appalled by “gut-wrenching state of Nsanje Secondary School; A stark testament to years of unrelenting neglect”

* The hostels stand as hollow shells, their crumbling walls and gaping windows a haunting reminder of abandonment

* Classrooms, once hubs of learning, are now decaying structures with tattered roofs and broken desks, utterly failing to inspire or support the education of our youth

By Duncan Mlanjira

Appalled by what he describes as “gut-wrenching state” of Nsanje Secondary School, Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West Constituency, Walter Nyamilandu Manda, has called on Minister of Education, Science & Technology, Bright Msaka, to inspect the school and “spearhead urgent reforms to revive this vital institution”.

After his visit to the school this weekend, Nyamilandu posted on his official Facebook account that its “the gut-wrenching state [is] a stark testament to years of unrelenting neglect”.

“The hostels stand as hollow shells, their crumbling walls and gaping windows a haunting reminder of abandonment,” he wrote. “Classrooms, once hubs of learning, are now decaying structures with tattered roofs and broken desks, utterly failing to inspire or support the education of our youth.

“The toilets, an absolute embarrassment, reek of neglect and squalor, a blatant disregard for the health and dignity of students — it’s a shameful reflection on our collective inaction.”

He thus calls on Education Minister Msaka to spearhead urgent reforms to revive this vital institution, Brighton Linde responded to say there is no need to plead on the entire Minister to do something when decentralisation is at local council’s fingertip.

He suggested that a district council can manage to reverse the situation using the Constituency Development Fund which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-administration raised to K5 billion.

Linde hinted that the K5 billion at district council’s disposal can be “used to its intended purpose” of development — and in this case, for the rehabilitation of Nsanje Secondary School.

“Sonkheranani pa council ndi zotheka izi. The Minister should come in on issues to do with policy. Own it Hon. [Nyamilandu]. We are proud of you, you are passionate of your ‘calling to serve’!”

In his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered in Parliament on February 13, President Arthur Peter Mutharika described the reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as part of decentralisation, which has been prioritised to improve efficiency, accountability, and accelerate development at the grassroot level.

Thus the CDF was increased from MK220 million to MK5 billion per constituency per year and the President added that his administration has also shifted management responsibility to controlling officers in local authorities — a fundamental transformation in how his administration finance local development.

“To ensure transparency and accountability, my Government has developed CDF Guidelines and will invest in national CDF digital dashboard to give Malawians real-time access to information on CDF.

“I want to make it very clear that these resources are for the benefit of local Malawians and are performance based,” said the President in his SONA. “I will, therefore, not tolerate any mismanagement. Those found mismanaging resources will face the long arm of the law.

“According to the Constitution, the National Local Government Finance Committee is mandated to facilitate financial management for local councils. I expect this committee to be active, effective and urgently foster strong partnerships with key accountability stakeholders to ensure that councils account for the resources.”

In reacting to Nyamilandu’s post, Yona Mvula applauded him for being “the only MP who has taken the initiative to visit Nsanje Secondary School”, while hoping that “something must happen”.

On her part, Mevis Makwalo thanked Nyamilandu for bringing to attention the “heartbreaking condition” of the school, saying: “Your willingness to speak openly about the neglect facing this important institution shows true leadership and concern for the future of our students.

“Education is the foundation of our nation’s development, and by highlighting the deteriorating hostels, classrooms, and sanitation facilities, you have given a voice to many who have been silently affected for years.

“This initiative is an important step toward restoring dignity, safety, and a proper learning environment for the learners at Nsanje Secondary School. We appreciate your call for action and your appeal to Hon Bright Msaka, Minister of Education, to personally visit the school and support urgent reforms.

“May this be the beginning of meaningful change that will revive this vital institution and give the students the quality education they deserve.”

Sambase Mpondandowe noted that Nsanje has about six MPs and if K1 billion from the K5 billion CDF can be pooled together, can support developing the school since it serves for everyone in the district.

Peter Jophris contended that Nyamilandu’s concerns and call for action should serve a reminder to his fellow MPs for Nsanje that “this is not a one man show — Nsanje is a boarding school which brings together students from five constituencies”.

“For five years, each [constituency] will get K5 billion every year. Please let’s make Nsanje Secondary School new and improve the quality of education. Together we can.”

Others observed that the state of Nsanje Secondary School is an example of the status of public schools at large: “The deplorable state of Nsanje Secondary School is a damning indictment of our collective apathy,” said Clinton Jackson.

“Your immediate intervention is imperative to salvage the future of our youth and restore credibility to our education system — kudos for the check up, Walter Nyamilandu Manda.”

After being declared winner of September 16 Parliamentary election for Nsanje South West, who is former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, pledged-to-advance-governance-lessons-from-football-administration-to-foster-progress-for-people-of-nsanje-south-west/.

Nyamilandu — who also served as an executive member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) — maintained that he has had the privilege of representing Malawi at continental and world level, advancing leadership, governance, and development across Africa.

“The lessons drawn from that platform continue to shape my work locally, especially in fostering progress and opportunity for the people of Nsanje South West,” said the football administrator par excellence, who served as FAM president for years 19 years (2004-2023).