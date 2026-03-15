Mighty Wanderers to spice up Mulanje Park’s Sapitwa 4 Football Tourney 2026

* Along with inaugural NBS Bank National Division League champions Red Lions, Castel Challenge Cup 2025 silver medalists Dedza Dynamos and TNM Super League 2025 7th-placed side Ekhaya FC

* Ekhaya FC participated in last year’s tournament when they got promoted into the elite league after Dedza Dynamos, who played in 2023 and 2024

* Last year it was spiced by Nyasa Big Bullets emerged the winners at the expense of Mighty Tigers, Ekhaya FC and Creck Sporting Club

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its Season 4, the Sapitwa 4 Football Tournament held at its traditional venue, Mulanje Park in Mulanje, has attracted TNM Super League 2025 champions Mighty Wanderers as the new top elite league participants to spice up the much-anticipated pre-season football tournament set for the weekend of March 28-29, 2026.

They will participate along with the inaugural NBS National Division League (NDL) champions Red Lions, Castel Challenge Cup 2025 silver medalists Dedza Dynamos and TNM Super League 2025 7th-placed side Ekhaya FC.

Ekhaya FC participated in last year’s tournament when they got promoted into the elite TNM Super League 2025, that has now been recommissioned as the FDH Bank Premiership.

The Season 3 was spiced by top elite league side, Nyasa Big Bullets, who emerged the winners at the expense of Ekhaya FC, Mighty Tigers and Lilongwe-based Creck Sporting Club

Dedza Dynamos participated in its inaugural event in 2023 along with Bangwe All Stars, Mighty Tigers and Red Lions and in 2024, the four teams involved were Mulanje Park’s host team, FOMO FC; Mighty Tigers; Dedza Dynamos; and Bangwe All Stars, who emerged the winners.

The host team, FOMO FC participated after being promoted into the TNM Super League 2024, from which they were demoted alongside with Bangwe All Stars while Mighty Tigers are in the tournament having been demoted from the TNM Super League 2025.

The Sapitwa 4 is the most anticipated pre-season football tournament in Malawi whose objectives include assist the clubs to prepare well for upcoming football season by playing against their fellow top teams, this time for the now recommissioned FDH Bank Premiership.

It is also to provide a chance to football supporters in Mulanje and visiting enthusiasts to enjoy the Beautiful Game while at the same time it promotes Mulanje District as a hot tourism destination.

The format of Sapitwa 4 starts with a draw that identifies teams which will play the first and second matches on the opening day, being Saturday, March 22 and which teams will be the ‘home’ side.

The two winning teams on Saturday, March 22, will compete for the Sapitwa 4 Honours on Sunday, March 23 while losers will compete for 3rd place, to be played as the first match on same Sunday — to kick-off at 12h30 and 15h00 respectively.

And to encourage teams to score more goals, the score for a drawn match will earn 3 points; a goalless draw to earn 2 points as as fans love penalties, each game will have penalty shoot-out to increase more excitement and uniqueness of the matches.

The winner of the penalty shoot-out will accumulate a bonus 1 point; high means 4 points for a straight win, 3 points for a score draw, 2 points for a goalless draw.

Sapitwa 4 is an initiative of Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Executive Member, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, who says: “We are happy that Sapitwa 4 pre-season is now in the 4th year and it is getting better and bigger.

“With the TNM Super League 2025 Champions, Mighty Wanderers — along with the inaugural NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) Champions Red Lions — joining this year this, the tournament has raised its stakes and profile higher.”

Red Lions, who got demoted from the elite league some four seasons ago, return having won the country’s inaugural second-tier football system, the NBS Bank NDL, along with second-placed Mitundu Baptist and 3rd-placed Baka City.

Baka City also return to the elite league having been demoted after the 2024 season along with FOMO FC and Bangwe All Stars. FOMO FC finished the NBS Bank NDL on 4th position while Bangwe All Stars ended on 7th.

Sapitwa 4 plays its part to create the excitement for the forthcoming season. According to the organisers, fans will be expected to pay K2,000 each on each Matchday.

“We are also proud to announce today that MBC has partnered with Sapitwa 4 and are the official broadcaster, who will cover all 4 matches live on MBC TV 2 On-the-GO, MBC TV, MBC Radio 2 FM and MBC Digital,” said lead organiser, Chimwemwe Nyirenda.