Former Cabinet Minister Ibrahim Matola encourages Muslim health student graduands that they carry a great responsibility to humanity

* Drawing from the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, he emphasised that saving a single life is equivalent to saving the whole world

* As he encouraged them to approach their professions with dedication, integrity and fear of Allah

Maravi Express

Former Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola has encouraged graduating Muslim students studying at Malawi College of Health Sciences in Lilongwe to remain committed to using their knowledge and skills to serve communities, particularly in the country’s health sector.

The motivation message was delivered yesterday, during a special motivation and Iftar gathering organised by Namaa Relief and Development for the students in the holy month of Ramadan — urging them to reflect on the spiritual significance of Ramadan and use the period to strengthen their values of discipline, service and compassion.

Matola reminded the students that their future roles in the health sector carry a great responsibility to humanity and drawing from the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, he emphasised that saving a single life is equivalent to saving the whole world.

He further encouraged them to approach their professions with dedication, integrity and fear of Allah, stressing that the health sector needs workers who prioritise the welfare of patients.

The engagement targeted 24 Muslim students, both male and female who have completed their education at the college and Director of Namaa Relief and Development, Abdullah Helal, said Malawi continues to face significant challenges in the health sector, including shortages of trained personnel.

He, therefore, urged the students to use the knowledge they are acquiring to contribute meaningfully to improving healthcare services across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Sharif Saidi described the Iftar gathering as both inspiring and motivating, saying the advice shared by the leaders would encourage them to work hard and serve their communities with commitment and professionalism.—Reported by Aspolo Mousah, TV Islam & Pemphero Malimba, Times360Malawi; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express