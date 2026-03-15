Speaker Suleman deepens mutual cooperation with private sector as Parliament embarks on developing the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan





* He outlined his vision for the next five years, which includes outreach work and citizen engagement in an effort to make Parliament more accessible and responsive to Malawians

* We will intensify civic education activities in schools and communities. We will also increase public enquiries and public hearings as a way of ensuring that the citizens are seriously engaged in parliamentary work

By Duncan Mlanjira

As Parliament embarks on developing the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, Speaker, Sameer Suleman has held some engagement meetings with various stakeholders, including the private sector.

On its official Facebook page, Parliament Media reports that the Speaker has had these stakeholder discussions with the private sector in Lilongwe and Blantyre as well as the leadership of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) — led by Chief Secretary to the Government, Justin Adack Saidi.

The Parliament Media reports that the Speaker first engaged Lilongwe-based private sector on Tuesday, in the effort to strengthen partnership and mutual understanding between Parliament and industry captains as the start his stakeholder engagement initiative, which aims to deepen mutual cooperation with various stakeholders as Parliament embarks on developing the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan.

The Speaker expressed his gratitude to the private sector for the financial support they rendered to Parliament during the orientation of the 2025-2030 cohort of Parliament and other activities in the past, saying: “Your financial and technical contributions have strengthened our institutional capacity and enabled Parliament to bring its processes closer to the people.”

He then outlined his vision for the next five years, which includes outreach work and citizen engagement in an effort to make Parliament more accessible and responsive to Malawians.

“We will intensify civic education activities in schools and communities,” he is quoted as saying. “We will also increase public enquiries and public hearings as a way of ensuring that the citizens are seriously engaged in parliamentary work.”

In her presentation to the private sector, the Clerk of Parliament, Fiona Kalemba outlined Parliament’s strategic direction for the next five years, which includes infrastructure development, MPs and staff capacity building which she said will require private sector support.

On behalf of the private sector, Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) Chief Executive Officer, Daisy Kambalame applauded the Speaker for his gesture to engage private sector, which she said has been lacking.

“We rely on Parliament to facilitate dialogue between the private sector and the government on various issues but the contribution from the private sector has been limited,” she said. “Through regular consultations on legislation touching on trade promotion, industry and tourism, we believe enhancing this partnership with Parliament will be beneficial to all.”

In the Blantyre meeting, Speaker Suleman commended the private sector for supporting programmes such as Parliament Week, information clinics and also outreach engagements, such as Parliament outside the Chamber.

He noted that the partnership remains critical not only to the growth of democracy but also to the transformation of the country and in his response, MCCCI president, Dr. Wisely Phiri commended the Speaker for engaging the private sector, which he said had never happened before.

He said MCCCI welcomed the candid presentation of Parliament’s strategic vision and would reciprocate by inviting Parliament to its engagements with members of the Chamber in future.

At the meeting to strengthen relationship with the Executive and the MDAs, Speaker Suleman shared his vision for the next five years, which includes enhancing coordination between Parliament and MDAs, especially in the oversight function of Parliament.

“As a new Speaker, I wish to see Committees of Parliament excel in their work, and I am quick to realise that for that goal to be achieved, every stakeholder has to play their role well, and as stakeholders, we have to play our roles together,” he is quoted as saying.

He added that Malawians expect sound economic management and improved service delivery, which can only be achieved if the interaction between Parliamentary Committees and MDAs is structured, timely, professional, and solution-oriented.

In his remarks, Chief Secretary, Justin Adack Saidi lauded the Speaker for engaging Principal Secretaries in dialogue in an effort to enhance cordial relationship between the two arms of government.

Saidi described an engagement between Parliament and the Executive as a landmark moment which should continue if the two arms of government are to work together to satisfy the public demand for just and transparent institutions.

“It is, therefore, our collective role to open up our institutions to the public with utmost transparency in our undertakings,” he said. “For the Executive, engagement with Parliament, particularly through Parliamentary Committees, is a key aspect of accountability.”

At the engagement, Parliament made presentations on the operational and legal framework of Parliament since 2021 and on Parliamentary Committees and MDAs and the role of Principal Secretaries.