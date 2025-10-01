Walter Nyamilandu pledges to advance governance lessons from football administration to foster progress for people of Nsanje South West

* As an executive member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), I have the privilege of representing Malawi at continental level, advancing leadership, governance, and development across Africa

* Together we can build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Malawi. Let’s walk his path of unity, change, and progress together

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having been officially declared as the winner of September 16 Parliamentary election for Nsanje South West, former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Walter Nyamilandu-Manda pledges that he is set to complement and advance leadership, governance, and development lessons learnt from his football administration to foster progress for people of the constituency he will represent in the National Assembly.

Writing on his WhatsApp channel, Nyamilandu — who serves as an executive member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) — says he has had the privilege of representing Malawi at continental and world level, advancing leadership, governance, and development across Africa.

“The lessons drawn from that platform continue to shape my work locally, especially in fostering progress and opportunity for the people of Nsanje South West,” said Nyamilandu, who pledges post updates on his WhatsApp channel on his initiatives and perspectives on the future of his constituency and the nation.

On his other social media platforms he will also open reflections on how, together, he and his constituents “can build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Malawi” — with the emphasis: “Let’s walk his path of unity, change, and progress together.”

He profoundly thanked Nsanje South West constituents for putting their trust in him, saying: “I am inspired to deliver beyond their expectations in order to transform the community. I remain committed to diligently impact on their lives.

“Let’s unite to realise our shared vision of making Nsanje great. Glory and honour be to Gold Almighty for this victory,” said the football administrator par excellence, who served as FAM president for years 19 years (2004-2023)

His prominence in football started way back in late 1980s playing as a defender for University of Malawi FC (UFC) as a defender before joining Mighty Wanderers FC, which propped him to be drafted in the Malawi national team — earning 15 caps and participating in FIFA World Cup 1998 qualifiers.

Having served as FAM president for over two decades, Nyamilandu became the first Malawian to be elected onto FIFA’s Executive Council and after one term, he went on to be elected in the CAF executive committee.

Under his leadership, Malawi Flames qualified for their second appearance of the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) in Angola 2010 after 26 years having first participated in 1984.

The Flames returned to the AfCON for Cameroon 2021 finals where they qualified for the knockout stages of the Round of 16 for the first time before Nyamilandu lost the FAM presidency to Fleetwood Haiya in December 2023.

Nyamilandu has declared his candidacy for MP for Nsanje South West Constituency as an independent candidate with a pledge to bring development, improve infrastructure, and advocate for disaster preparedness.

His campaign focused on infrastructure development (roads, schools, clinics; economic empowerment (modernising irrigation and reviving agriculture); investing in youth skills training and sports facilities, among others.

On his campaign trail, Nyamilandu was seen as a champion of the people, known for his integrity, courage, and transformative leadership style. His connection with the people and commitment to listening earned him significant support in Nsanje.

His transition from sports administration to politics has generated significant interest, with many believing he can bring positive change to Nsanje South West Constituency and to the national.

There were seven other candidates in Nsanje South West and from the 21,945 valid votes, Nyamilandu earned 6,328; independent Eurita Valera (4,744); DPP’s David Ndakoiwa (3,187); MCP’s Madalo Goba Zelo (969); independent Bringer Thete (568); NPP’s Alick Mwakulamwatha (203) and UTM’s Prof. Maclean Ndafakale (201).