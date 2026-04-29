CDH Investment Bank’s strong 84% profit surge in 2025 reflects ‘dedication of staff and trust of clients in a difficult operating landscape’

* As it posts a profit after tax of K43.221 billion, an impressive 84% increase from K23.534 billion recorded in the previous year

* The strong results were driven by a 69% growth in operating income, with net interest income rising by 45% to K25.424 billion from K17.554 billion

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) reports that it has delivered a robust performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting a profit after tax of K43.221 billion, which is an impressive 84% increase from K23.534 billion recorded in the previous year

According to the published report, “the strong results were driven by a 69% growth in operating income, with net interest income rising by 45% to K25.424 billion from K17.554 billion”.

“Non-interest income also contributed positively, growing to K64.139 billion. Despite a 54% rise in operating expenses, the bank significantly improved its efficiency, reducing the cost-to-income ratio from 39% to 28%.”

The report further indicates CDHIB’s total assets “expanded markedly by 82%, reaching K974.234 billion from K536.766 billion in 2024. This balance sheet growth was underpinned by an 84% increase in customer deposits and an 83% rise in investment funds.

“Loans and advances also recorded healthy expansion demonstrating the bank’s support of private sector development.”

The Board of Directors of the leading player in Malawi’s financial sector, highlighted the bank’s “resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic environment”: saying: “Malawi’s economy grew by an estimated 2.8% in 2025, up from approximately 1.8% the previous year, supported by modest recoveries in agriculture, tourism, mining, and infrastructure.

“However, persistent foreign exchange shortages, high inflation, and rising public debt continued to weigh on overall momentum. Annual average inflation moderated to 28.4% from 32.3% in 2024, aided by easing food prices, though utility costs remained elevated”.

The report also highlights that the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) maintained “a cautious monetary policy, holding the policy rate at 26.0%, which helped stabilise market interest rates”.

“The official exchange rate against the US dollar stayed unchanged at US$/MWK1,751 despite ongoing foreign currency constraints,” says the published report.

Commenting on the performance, CDHIB Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Thoko Mkavea emphasised that the results “reflect the dedication of the team and the trust of clients in a difficult operating landscape”.

“We are proud of our people and we commit to continue investing in them as they continue to serve our customers and the communities who support us,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2026, the bank observes that “the government projects economic growth of 3.8%, driven by investments in agriculture, mining, tourism, and manufacturing — with inflation expected to moderate further to around 15%, supported by improved food supply conditions and tighter fiscal and monetary policies”.

“However, risks remain, including foreign exchange shortages, high import costs, and potential global supply chain disruptions,” says the report from the Board, which expressed its gratitude to stakeholders, including clients, shareholders, the Malawi Government of Malawi, the RBM, and business partners “for their continued support”.

“As a leading player in Malawi’s financial sector, CDH Investment Bank continues to focus on delivering sustainable value while supporting the country’s economic development.”

The summary financial statements were released together with an unqualified opinion from the independent auditors, confirming consistency with the full audited financial statements prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards.