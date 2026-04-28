Malawi’s future depends on leaders who can convene, collaborate and connect people around shared vision of prosperity’

* The art of effective stakeholder engagement is more than convening or bringing people to the roundtable; but about building, aligning interest and driving collective action

* Leaders create shared solutions that benefit a nation—Standard Bank Chief Executive Phillip Madinga at MCCCI Business Leaders’ Summit 2026

By Duncan Mlanjira

During his moderation of a panel discussion; ‘Art of stakeholder engagement in leadership: Driving shared solutions for Malawi’s economic growth’ at the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) Business Leaders’ Summit 2026, Standard Bank Malawi Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga emphasised that the country’s “future depends on leaders who can convene, collaborate and connect people around shared vision of prosperity”.

“The art of effective stakeholder engagement is more than convening or bringing people to the roundtable but about building, aligning interest and driving collective action,” said Madinga, adding that “true leadership is measured not by individuals’ authority, but by the ability to mobilise collective effort for national development”.“Great leaders unite diverse voices to solve complex challenges. National progress depends on leaders who can convene diverse voices around a shared vision.

“An effective Private-Public Dialogue Forum (PPDF) will require intentionality, ownership and involvement of everyone across the sectors.”

The objective of the panel discussion — joined by Puma Energy Malawi Managing Director, Steveria Kadangwe; National Bank of Malawi Head Of Client Coverage, Wilkins Mijiga; and Ethanol Malawi Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Lusubilo Chakaniza — aimed to strengthen stakeholder alignment around shared vision, values, and priorities; enhance trust and dialogue through transparent, inclusive governance and participatory decision-making; and facilitate collaborative innovation via platforms such as PPDF and supporting structures.

It was also to achieve promotion of sustainable transformation that advances growth, social equity, and environmental stewardship.

“Effective stakeholder engagement is often discussed, but less frequently practiced,” said Madinga in his preamble as a moderator. “If well managed, it has the potential to deliver impactful change as stakeholders balance individual and conflicting needs with a greater good of shared value.

“It’s time to revive the PPDF, but how can we make it more impactful?” he asked, while expanding that stakeholder engagement matters because;

* economic transformation cannot be achieved by government or business leaders acting alone;

* sustainable progress requires collaboration among government, private sector, civil society, communities, and development partners; and

* effective leadership today is defined not just by decision-making power, but by the ability to engage stakeholders and build consensus.

Madinga also amplified this concept that partnerships grow nations a fortnight ago when Standard-Bank-Malawi-Board-and-executive-management-held-an-audience-with-President-Arthur-Peter-Mutharika — for an honest conversation about the opportunities as well as challenges ahead on the road to a more prosperous self-reliant and inclusive Malawi and what role Standard Bank, can play as a partner in driving Malawi’s growth.

Madinga appraised the President how Standard Bank intends to partner with Government in a very practical and impactful way going forward, by being the lead convener of a constructive Public-Private Sector Dialogue, through its ‘Growth Conversations’.

This, he said, can be done in partnership with the MCCCI, Ministry of Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism, the Ministry of Economic Planning & Decentralisation and other economic ministries.

In 2024, Standard-Bank-launched-a-dialogue-platform-which-was-dubbed-Growth-Conversations/— a bold move that was initiated to enhance consensus building and collective bargaining on economic policy, which was its continuation of positioning the financial institution on national development matters.

Madinga reported to the President that the ‘Growth Conversations’ forum has registered some meaningful successes — and at the MCCCI Business Leadership Summit, he emphasised that key ingredients for effective stakeholder engagement include regular quarterly meetings of technical working groups.

The Bankers Association of Malawi president closed with a reflection by quoting Lee Kuan Yew; “A nation is great not by its size alone. It is the will, the cohesion, the stamina, the discipline of its people and the quality of their leaders which ensure it an honorable place in history”—The Wit & Wisdom of Lee Kuan Yew.