Blantyre-based Nyasa Big Bullets to host MAFCO at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza on Sunday

* As Mighty Wanderers’ opening match now against Creck at Dimba Stadium on Sunday with Karonga United hosting Baka City/Masters at Karonga Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

Case closed: Kamuzu Stadium remains closed as Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has scheduled Blantyre-based Nyasa Big Bullets to host their Match Week 2 assignment against Salima-based MAFCO at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza on Sunday.

Originally planned as Mwanza Stadium, it was renamed in-honour-of-late-legislator-Joyce-Chitsulo-by-former-President-Lazarus-Chakwera in September last year, who until her death was Mwanza West MP as well as Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture.

The first match at the 7,000-10,000 capacity stadium during the opening ceremony was between Mwanza Select and TNM Super League side, Dedza Dynamos, and it is also home to netball, basketball, and volleyball to nurture talent and strengthen social cohesion across the district.

The match involving the country’s most followed club will certainly attract a huge presence in Mwanza, which is approximately 103km from Blantyre City to Mwanza Town — with a driving time of slightly over 1 hour under normal traffic conditions.

This is the People’s Team’s second match of the 2026 season, whose first last Saturday was a 2-2 draw against Civil Service at Civo Stadium in which the hosts came from behind twice.

Nyasa Big Bullets took the lead in the 8th minute through Clever Kalambo before John Dambuleni equalising 14 minutes after resumption and the People’s Team — who ended last season as runners-up — restored the lead in the 67th through George Chaomba but Civil Service cancelled the lead through Khumbo Mhone in the 76th.

Meanwhile, 2024 champions, Mighty Wanderers, whose opening match against Karonga United was cancelled that was scheduled at the closed Kamuzu Stadium, will open the title defence against Creck Sporting Club at Dimba Stadium on Sunday.

Karonga United will be at Karonga Stadium hosting Baka City/Masters, who won their first match on Sunday, beating Chitipa 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium.

Karonga Stadium was home to Baka City during the NBS Bank National Division League before earning promotion into the elite league, and changing name to Masters Security after the club was bought out by Cabinet Minister Alfred Gangata, who owns Masters Security Ltd.

Civil Service United will be away at Dedza Stadium on Sunday to face hosts Dedza Dynamos, who drew 0-0 with Moyale in their opening match while on Saturday at Mpira Stadium, Ekhaya FC, who lost 1-2 to Blue Eagles, date Red Lions.

The NBS Bank NDL champions, Red Lions, returned to the elite league by drawing 1-1 with Creck Sporting Club home Zomba Stadium.

Mitundu Baptist/LUANAR, who held seasoned MAFCO 1-1 on their first-ever test of the elite league, will face Kamuzu Barracks at Dedza Stadium while Chitipa United are up against Blue Eagles at Chitipa Stadium.

Silver Strikers, who finished last season on 3rd place, will host Moyale at Silver Stadium after beating Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 on Saturday.