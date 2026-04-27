Baka City/Masters FC register first win on return to the elite league, beating last season’s 11th-placed Chitipa 1-0

* Red Lions return by drawing 1-1 with last season’s 8th-placed Creck Sporting Club while Mitundu Baptist hold seasoned MAFCO 1-1 on their first-ever test of the elite league

* Only three teams register wins in the opening Match Week of the Premiership, whose sponsorship was suspended by FDH Bank

* As only three teams register wins in the opening Match Week of the Premiership, whose sponsorship was suspended abruptly by FDH Bank

By Duncan Mlanjira

In their first game on their return to the elite league after spending a season in the 2nd tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) in which they finished 3rd, Baka City/Masters FC beat last season’s 11th-placed Chitipa 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium.

The lone goal from Precious Sambani in the 11th minute goal, plus his overall performance, earned him Man of the Match Award.

Also returning to the super league, which was re-christened as the Premiership, Red Lions drew 1-1 with last season’s 8th-placed Creck Sporting Club.

Red Lions, who were champions of the inaugural NBS Bank NDL, took the lead through Fred Banda in the 64th before Creck Sporting equalising in the 70th at home Zomba Stadium, the venue that also hosted its first elite match having undergone rehabilitation since 2019.

Mitundu Baptist, who finished as runners-up in the NBS Bank NDL 2025, held seasoned MAFCO 1-1 on their first-ever test of the elite league. It took MAFCO up to 90+1 to equalise and earn the one point through Clifford Msowoya after Mitundu had led from the 41st minute through Emmanuel Nyakutepa.

Meanwhile, Ekhaya FC, who were beaten 2-0 by NBS Bank NDL side, FOMO in pre-seasonal friendly, started their campaign in the second season of the elite league, losing 1-2 to Blue Eagles.

Blue Eagles scored through Tonic Viyuyi in the 26th and Pius Saka’s 36th minute goal before Ekhaya claiming their ultimate consolation goal through Blessings Malinda two minutes after half time resumption, the 47th.

On Saturday, Civil Service came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Nyasa Big Bullets, who took the lead in the 8th minute through Clever Kalambo before John Dambuleni equalising 14 minutes after resumption.

The Bullets, who ended last season as runners-up, restored the lead in the 67th through George Chaomba but Civil Service cancelled the lead from Khumbo Mhone, who earned the Man of the Match award.

Moyale drew 0-0 with Dedza Dynamos also on Saturday on the same day Silver Strikers, who finished last season on 3rd place, won 2-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks, through a brace from Festus Duwe in the 4th and 34th, that also earned him Man of the Match award.

The win earned a place at the top, sharing 3 points each but separated by goal difference with Blue Eagles on 2nd place and Baka City/Masters FC on 3rd — as the only three teams that have registered wins in the opening Match Week of the Premiership, whose sponsorship was abruptly suspended by FDH Bank.

This follows the controversy that arose on Saturday when Football Association of Malawi (FAM) refused to budge allow Super-League-of-Malawi-(SULOM)-to-use-the-closed-Kamuzu-Stadium-to-exclusively-host-the-FDH-Bank-Premiership-launch/ match between Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United.

In its statement yesterday announcing the suspension, the sponsors indicated that it was disappointed with the impasse between SULOM and FAM, saying it undermined the commercial viability of its partnerships and negatively impacts FDB Bank Plc brand image.

In its fury, FDH Bank has suspended its sponsorship across the board — Premiership at K5 billion; as official sponsor of the Malawi national football team (K1 billion); FDH Bank Netball Premiership (K1.2 billion); Malawi Schools Sports Association (K360 million); primary schools’ Mayor’s Trophy (K22 million) — a total of K7.582 billion.

Meanwhile, SULOM has apologised to FDH Bank for the “unfortunate” incidents, while indicating that fixtures of the Premiership will continue as scheduled.