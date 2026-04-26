Homeland Security Minister Mukhito applauds well-wishers’ tip that led to Mangochi Police cracking down on illegal fuel hoarding network

* Three arrested, 4,500 litres of petroleum recovered a highly successful, intelligence-led security operation conducted last night in Mangochi

* This operation stands as a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when citizens and security agencies work hand in hand to protect our nation

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Homeland Security has applaud a tip from well-wishers in Mangochi that led Mangochi Police crack down on illegal fuel hoarding network, saying the successful operation “stands as a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when citizens and security agencies work hand in hand to protect our nation”.

A report by Mangochi Police public relations officer (PRO), lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi, in collaboration with Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers from National Police Headquarters, they arrested three suspected illegal fuel traders for possessing liquid petroleum products without a permit.

“The arrests were made during the night of April 25, 2026, within the Township following a joint operation prompted by intelligence reports and a tip-off from well-wishers regarding illegal fuel dealings in the area,” she said — identifying the suspects as Daudi Chinayi (26); Lapukeni Lamioni (24); and Sharif Iwen (19, all from Mtalimanja Village in Traditional Authority Mponda, Mangochi.

She added that the suspects were found with 33 jerry cans (20 litres each) containing petroleum products totalling 660 litres; 19 drums, each with a capacity of 200 litres, and two jerricans of 20 litres of fuel abandoned in an unfinished building.

“The total quantity recovered amounts to 4,500 litres,” reports Inspector Daudi. “The owner of the fuel is currently at large and all seized fuel were taken to Mangochi Police Station for safekeeping and further investigations.”

Meanwhile, Daudi reports that “efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect responsible for the abandoned fuel” and further warns the public against the illegal transportation and storage of fuel, “as it poses serious safety risks and legal consequences”.

Along with the Minister, Daudi says the police have commended members of the community “for their continued support in providing information that helps curb illegal activities in the district”.

In his statement, Mukhito, who is a former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, says “the scale of these recoveries points to an organised and unlawful fuel trade network, which has now been disrupted.

He underlined that “the special investigation team has since launched a comprehensive probe aimed at tracing the source and supply chain of the fuel; identifying all individuals and entities involved, including any facilitating commercial outlets; and uncovering the full extent of the illegal distribution network”.

A nation protected by its people

“This success is not only a victory for law enforcement — it is a victory for patriotism. The Ministry of Homeland Security highly commends the courageous and responsible act of the well-wisher whose timely information made this operation possible.

“This single act of vigilance has safeguarded national resources and strengthened the rule of law,” he said, while calling “upon all citizens of goodwill to emulate this spirit of patriotism”.

“Security is not the responsibility of government alone — it is a shared duty. When you see something, say something. Together, we can defeat illegal activities, protect our economy, and preserve national stability.”

He assures that the government “remains resolute in ensuring the swift prosecution of all those involved; strengthened monitoring of the fuel supply chain; and continued intelligence-driven operations nationwide”.

“This operation sends a clear and unmistakable message — those who seek to undermine our economy and national security will be identified, pursued, and brought to justice. At the same time, it highlights the power of unity between the people and the State — a partnership that remains our greatest strength.”