* Tributes keep pouring in for late Prof. Robin Lumb Broadhead, OBE, who passed away in Blantyre on April 20 at the age of 83

* Greatest of all time — he deserves special recognition from this country for dedicating all his life to train medical doctors in Malawi

* We become great not by what we accumulate while we lived, we become great by the legacy of goodness we intentionally choose to leave behind

By Duncan Mlanjira

As exalted tributes keep pouring in honouring “a life well lived” by Professor Robin Lumb Broadhead, OBE — who passed away in Blantyre on April 20, 2026, at the age of 83 — heartfelt suggestions have been made that the distinguished British-born paediatrician, deserves special recognition from this country as a celebration for being a foundational figure in Malawi’s medical landscape.

Mbombefiki Yattutah Mwakaponda wrote on Facebook: “The Father of medicine on earth is Joseph Lister; Father of medicine in Malawi is Prof. Robin Broadhead — the greatest of all time”, while Mac Donald Ambali, Mercy Maria Kaunda, Mtekela Mkandawire III, and several others, maintained that he “deserves special recognition from this country — who dedicated all his life to train medical doctors in Malawi”.

Prof. Broadhead was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the Queen of England, late Elizabeth II for his services to medical education and health in Malawi.

At his funeral Mass, attended by distinguished members of the public, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Macpherson Mallewa described late Broadhead “as a selfless mentor whose influence shaped generations of health professionals”.

When former President, late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda was establishing Malawi’s first medical school, he entrusted the brains behind creating College of Medicine on Prof. Broadhead, who served as its Principal between 2001 and 2010.

KUHeS reported on its official Facebook social media account that the British national made Malawi his home from 1991, and “though he came from afar, Malawi became the land he served tirelessly and loved dearly”.

The report described the monumental sendoff as “emotional and deeply moving for a man whose life touched countless hearts … celebrating a life defined by service, compassion, humility, and love for humanity”.

Among those present at the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Education, Francis Foley; Blantyre Deputy Mayor, Councillor Gerald Lipikwe; Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West, Walter Nyamilandu Manda, and KUHeS Council chairperson, Al Mtenje.

KUHeS Media reports that “throughout the ceremony, speaker after speaker reflected on the remarkable character of a man known for his kindness, attentiveness, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to others”.

KUHeS Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mallewa is quoted saying: “I am what I am today because of him, in both my professional and personal life, he guided and shaped many of us” — while Prof Kenneth Maleta remembered him as a leader who valued every person and led with empathy: “I knew him as my teacher, mentor, and predecessor as Principal of the College of Medicine. The English language feels too limited to fully describe Robin.”

KUHeS Media also recognised that beyond medicine and leadership, Prof. Broadhead was also a gifted painter and poet and that during his time as head of the paediatrics department at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, he introduced poetry readings — “a reflection of his belief that healing was not only physical, but also emotional and spiritual”.

Artist Madalitso Paul Ziwaoh wrote on his Facebook page: “It was an absolute pleasure to have met Prof. Robin Broadhead in August 2025, and to have had the opportunity to exhibit alongside him in celebration of his remarkable life’s work and extraordinary talent.

“With a heavy heart, I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. Though he is gone, his art lives on, speaking volumes and bringing joy to those who own his pieces. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

Kingsley Tambala said Prof. Broadhead’s “treating children was with immerse love and never got weary on children” — while Peter Donasiyano said: “We become great not by what we accumulate while we lived, we become great by the legacy of goodness we intentionally choose to leave behind. May he rest in God’s everlasting peace.”

Tago Chirwa said Broadhead served the College of Medicine and Malawi “with great distinction and without segregation”, — emphasising: “You have been a true missionary to Malawi.”

“The late H.E. Dr. Hasting Kamuzu Banda loved you for that. You even mobilised your own resources from your friends to improve the infrastructure at the College of Medicine. You were a father to so many orphans and OVCs. You paid school fees for many students without bragging about it.”

Kingstone Kamuda: “The pivotal roles he played whilst living leave a bold stain which would no longer get erased. You can’t talk about College of Medicine without mentioning his name.“

Mona Edu: “Fly with the angels Robin. We thank God for the gift of you to mankind”; Matata Kalongonda: “God, receive thy servant who served Malawians diligently”; Alice Namanja: “A life well lived. We celebrate him. A very good example he set; gentility, humility, hardworking and kindness. You served us well, Sir.”

Child Help SBH reported that the solid foundation he laid at Queens’ paediatrics department makes their work easier today: “Prof. Broadhead is a syllabus name in the context that our work evolves. So we can’t go by without acknowledging his work to our work.”

He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Blantyre, which honoured his life and legacy as “a distinguished physician, educator, man of faith, steward of the arts and friend to many. His contribution to Malawi, particularly in medicine and education, will continue to be felt for generations to come.

“The Rotary Club of Blantyre extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, former students, and all whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

In his eulogy published in Times Media, entitled ‘A Broad-headed Leader’, Mzati Nkolokosa wrote: “Some professors came to KUHeS, taught, retired and left. By contrast, Prof. Broadhead came, taught, led the College of Medicine, taught again, retired — but never left, in two ways.

“First, in Chimutu, a building named after his nickname. Second, he remained in the hearts of colleagues, students and parents of the children he treated at Queens,” wrote Nkolokosa, who further explained that the nickname was not just about his head, but a metaphor for brilliance.

“He was exceptionally brilliant, genuinely interested in others and characterised by kindness and empathy,” wrote Nkolokosa, while John Robert Williams pushed in a subtle poem:

“Morning Has Broken,

For Professor Robin Broadhead,

now in the skies with the birds…..

Requiescat in pace, my Prof.”