Former Vice-President Khumbo Kachali applauds resumption of Mombera University project

* It is a strategic decision demonstrating the Mutharika-administration’s determination to develop Mombera University

* We are grateful that President Arthur Peter Mutharika is seriously reviving the dream of former President, late Bingu wa Mutharika, who initiated the project

By Denis Mzembe, contributor

By appointing 2nd Vice-President Enock Chihana to champion the development of Mombera University, government has demonstrated its commitment to resuscitate the stalled project, says former Vice-President Khumbo Kachali in applauding the resumption of the project.

“It is a strategic decision demonstrating the Mutharika-administration’s determination to develop Mombera University,” he said. “As you are aware it is now close to seven years since any work was done there.

“We are grateful that President Arthur Peter Mutharika is seriously reviving the dream of former President, late Bingu wa Mutharika, who initiated the project.”

He says funds had already been apportioned to start the project and the road network within the campus was done about seven years ago when the current President was in power — “but the past six years, under President Chakwera’s administration, the Mombera project was neglected.

“I am personally very happy and grateful that the President has appointed Right Honourable Chihana to champion the Mombera University Project. This shows commitment. Those of us who worked with late Bingu wa Mutharika would want to see the University Project come to its completion because he was very passionate about it,” Kachali said.

Mombera University was slated to be developed soon after the completion of the Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) in Thyolo District — set to be the first purpose-built university in the Northern Region.

Kachali thus says to have a purpose-built institution in the name of Mombera is solace enough and it will add beauty to Mzimba, the North and Malawi: “You can imagine how the MUST has added beauty to Thyolo. If we can have a similar structure like MUST in Mzimba in the Northern Region of Malawi it will be a positive development to the nation.

“My major concern is that we have delayed the project because after Mombera there were plans to build the University of Marine Biology in Mangochi. But as the saying goes, better late than never.”

Kachali, who is Member of Parliament for Mzimba West, also hailed Paramount Chief Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V and his subjects for offering land to Mombera University without seeking any compensation — taking cognizance that the campus would likely benefit local communities.

On his part, the Inkosi ya Makhosi said government should walk the talk in ensuring the Mombera University project is completed: “It’s not like the people of Mzimba only are going to benefit from the project — this is a national project and it will benefit all Malawians.”

Mombera University is designed as a specialised agricultural and scientific institution, and at a recent stakeholder’s construction consultation meeting, 2nd Vice-President Chihana said that government plans to complete the stalled Mombera University and admit the first students by the end of 2027.

In December 2025, Minister of Education, Science & Technology, Bright Msaka assured that under the current administration, Mombera University will be a masterpiece that will contribute meaningfully to the country’s educational development.

At a meeting held at Sandton Hall Motel in Mzimba, Msaka emphasised the importance of all stakeholders fulfilling their responsibilities to ensure the success of this project, saying when completed, the project — which had been delayed due to funding challenges, irregularities in contract awarding, and shifting political priorities — will incorporate the Faculty of Animal Sciences as part of a broader plan to expand higher education in Malawi.

Present was the Vice-President Chihana, who assured the citizenry that the project will be a success and its first-ever enrolment is expected by the end of 2027.

According to Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC) Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Kabambe, they have yet not received any submission from the responsible ministries on specific projects within the university that require private sector participation or investment.

“We have had several discussions with the Office of the Second Vice President on the project — specifically the desire to explore public private partnership options in the delivery of the infrastructure,” says Kabambe.

On a different note, former Vice-President Kachali says people in the North are still looking forward to the long-awaited international airport, saying: “We should borrow a leaf from our colleagues in Tanzania where, if you are in Mbeya, you can fly directly to China.

“Likewise, you would want people in Mzuzu to fly directly to South Africa or Zambia or Dar-es-Salaam instead of flying to Lilongwe first,” he said while urging government to consider expediting the construction of airports in major tourist destinations in the country, including the much anticipated Mangochi international airport.

Kachali also decried the state of roads in the country, saying 60% of bitumen roads have outlived their life spans, adding that government needs to invest a lot in road construction and rehabilitation.

“It is a nightmare if you are travelling between Lilongwe and Blantyre or travelling to Zomba or anywhere else in the country. My simple advice to government is to come up with deliberate strategies to revamp road infrastructure,” he said.