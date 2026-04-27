SULOM distances FDH Bank from suspicion it might have imposed on choice of closed Kamuzu Stadium to launch newly commissioned Premiership

* Extends apology to FDH Bank, Ministry of Sports, FAM as SULOM engages with the sponsors to review the incident and develop strong strategies

* SULOM firmly believe that, through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, we can overcome this set back in the best interest of Malawian football, because growth is for the game

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has distanced FDH Bank Plc from any suspicion that the sponsors might have imposed the decision on the choice of closed-Kamuzu-Stadium-to-exclusively-host-the-FDH-Bank-Premiership-launch-match-between-Mighty-Wanderers-and-Karonga-United.

In a press statement, SULOM extended its sincere apology to FDH Bank, the Ministry of Sports, Youth & Culture and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as the elite football governing body assures that it is engaging with the sponsors “to review the incident and develop strong strategies to avoid a repeat of the same”.

“SULOM firmly believe that, through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, we can overcome this set back in the best interest of Malawian football, because growth is for the game,” says the statement.

This is in reference to FDH Bank’s decision to suspend the Premiership’s K5 billion sponsorship — indicating that it was disappointed with the impasse between SULOM and FAM, saying it undermined the commercial viability of its partnerships and negatively impacts FDB Bank Plc brand image.

In its fury, FDH Bank also suspended its sponsorship as the official sponsor of the Malawi national football team at K1 billion); FDH Bank Netball Premiership (K1.2 billion); Malawi Schools Sports Association (K360 million); primary schools’ Mayor’s Trophy (K22 million) — a total of K7.582 billion.

SULOM, which indicated that fixtures of the Premiership will continue as scheduled, says it appreciates FDH Bank’s commitment towards the development of the league, while indicating that the sponsors have already made an advance payment of K500 million as first trance of the K1 billion annual support, “part of which has already been given to clubs as part of their subvention”.



“SULOM would like to categorically clarify that at no point in time did FDH Bank as a sponsor impose the decision of venue or interfering in an operational and administrative procedures of the league.

“All decisions were made by SULOM in consideration of the best interest of the game and the value to be given to FDH Bank as a partner, and all stakeholders in the game. As such, SULOM takes full responsibility for its decision.”

The statement also extend its apology to the government, through the Ministry of Sports, FAM, and all other stakeholders “who worked tirelessly to ensure that the concerns raised by FAM, which led to the closure of the stadium were addressed in time for the launch”.

According to reports, FAM is alleged to have snubbed SULOM’s request to have the stadium re-inspected having addressed the shortfalls — along with the intervention-by-Ministry-of-Sports, which authorised FAM to allow the match be played exclusively for the launch and not to be construed as general approval of the venue for elite matches.

The mother football governing body stood its ground even after Sports Minister Alfred Gangata added weight to the request whilst teams were waiting in the dressing rooms on Saturday after completing warm-ups on the pitch.

One school of thought observed that while FAM might have been on solid ground against use of the closed Kamuzu Stadium, its president, Fleetwood Haiya also defied FAM when he was SULOM president by fixing a Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers derby at the same venue after it had also failed licensing.

“It was open defiance of the same authority and rules he is putting into play now,” said our source, adding that the whole saga makes it “look very much like power play” between FAM and SULOM leadership.