Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Managing Director Ronald Ngwira elected as MCCCI president

* To lead efforts to drive policy reform, expand trade opportunities, and position Malawi as a competitive hub within SADC, COMESA and AfCFTA

By Duncan Mlanjira

At its elective annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, held alongside the Business Leaders’ Summit 2026, members of the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) elected Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director Ronald Ngwira as its president.

He replaces Dr. Wisely Phiri, Managing Director & founder of technology company, SPARC Systems, who took over from former Illovo Sugar Malawi MD, Lekani Katandula.

Ngwira’s deputy is Reunion Insurance’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dorothy Chapeyama while Councillors are Mackson Ng’ambi, John Keys, Duncan McDavid (Nirth), Steve Lwanda, Eng. Dr. Peter Matipwiri, Godwin Ng’oma (Central), Steveria Kadangwe, Dr. Lillian Moyo and Adolf Chilungo (South).

On its official social media platform, Illovo Sugar Malawi management maintains that the trust in Ngwira to lead the apex body of the private sector, “reflects his dedication to strengthening Malawi’s private sector, advancing sustainable industrial growth, and championing inclusive prosperity for businesses of all sizes”.

He is expected to lead efforts to drive policy reform, expand trade opportunities, and position Malawi as a competitive hub within Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), of which Malawi is a signatory.

“Illovo Sugar Malawi reaffirms its commitment as a strategic partner to government and industry, working together to build resilient value chains and deliver on MW2063 vision,” says the company.

The MCCCI Business Leaders’ Summit that convened over 150 delegates — comprising business leaders, government officials and development partners — deliberated on priority sectors of the economy that included policy engagement with government Ministries.

Ngwira himself facilitated an engagement on ‘Agriculture, irrigation & water development’, the core business module of Illovo Sugar; NICO Capital Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Misheck Esau on ‘Energy & mining’; NBS Bank CEO, Temwani Simwaka on ‘Industrialisation, business, trade & Tourism’, whose Minister Simon Itaye physically participated.

Alongside his Principal Secretary, Wiskes Nkombezi, the Minister is reported to have taken hard hitting questions face on while noting down pragmatic suggestions from the private sector who are key drivers of Malawi’s economic growth.

The participants made it clear that they are determined to change Malawi’s economic trajectory and turn Malawi into an export-led economy, an on their behalf, outgoing MCCCI president, Wisely Phiri commended the Minister for his dedication, describing it as “a rare show of dedication to duty”.

Other sessions included ‘Cross cutting issues’, facilitated by NICO Life CEO, Wise Chigudu; ‘Rules of engagement: governance as a catalyst for leadership & and growth’ by Agnes Sentala, Reserve Bank of Malawi Director-Pension Compliance & Support; and ‘Art of stakeholder engagement in leadership: Driving shared solutions for Malawi’s economic growth’ by Standard Bank Malawi Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga.

Jimmy Lipunga, investment banker, financial analyst, business & leadership consultant, led a presentation on ‘Ethics, integrity and transparency: Building Great Leaders for Malawi’s economic transformation’, while Oscar Kissanga, CEO for Tanzania’s TNCC share a case of his country’s ’Role of private sector in growing the economy’.

Vice-President Justice Jane Ansah, Rtd, officially opened the lakeshore Business Leaders’ Summit, calling for structured public–private collaboration, policy certainty, and stronger governance frameworks to drive economic business.

And on his part, Minister of Industrialisation, Trade & Tourism, Itaye reminded delegates that “public and private leaders are two hands weaving the same national fabric” — while emphasising that collaboration is the most vital currency in today’s global economy.

Held under theme; ‘Leading with Purpose: Harnessing the Power of Transparency and Accountability’, the Summit acted as a cornerstone for building trust, curbing inefficiency, and fostering a competitive business environment,” as said by outgoing president, Wisely Phiri.

As the apex body of the private sector, MCCCI exists to advance the interests of businesses and to provide value-added services that strengthen the country’s economic landscape.

The MCCCI seeks to advance the government’s development agenda, which the private sector plays a pivotal role in tackling the its fiscal challenges, ensuring that Malawi’s economy becomes more resilient and competitive.