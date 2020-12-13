Mixed reaction over government’s denial of Bushiri to host his much-touted Cross-Over Night Service at Bingu Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

Despite the valid explanation from Bingu National Stadium management in rescinding its decision from giving Shepherd Bushiri to host his Cross-Over Night Service scheduled for December 31, members of the public insinuate the self-acclaimed prophet’s rights have been violated.

A communication from acting stadium manager A. Mwaungulu, addressed to Ephraim Nyondo, Enlightened Christian Gathering Church’s head of communications and public relations dated December 11, said this was due to upcoming inspection exercise of the facility by Confederation of African Football (CAF) early January.

The letter said since the stadium will be undergoing maintenance in preparation for the CAF inspection, management may not have enough time to restore the stadium to its normal status due to anticipated damages and losses during the function.

Mwaungulu said it takes a long time for such damages or losses to be repaired or recovered respectively as seen from past experiences.

The statement further said despite communication that the number to attend be reduced, the event is most likely to attract people beyond even the normal capacity of the stadium and that will contravene the Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures.

The stadium management contends that the decision not to allow Bushiri host this much touted prayers was done after further consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

But social issues critic, Idriss Ali Nassar, wrote on Facebook that Bushiri might not be liked that much but, “until found guilty by a court of law, Bushiri enjoys the presumption of innocence”.

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled from South Africa where they are facing charges of fraud and money laundering and their host country’s Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has since served Malawi’s Ministry of Justice with the extradition request for the Bushiris in terms of Article 6 of the SADC Protocol on extradition as well Article 10 of the Extradition Agreement between the two countries.

Nassar said: “Like all citizens of this country, let him be allowed to enjoy full economic and religious rights. The CAF inspection excuse for denying him use of the stadium sounds rather lame.”

In agreement, Ackim Kuyokwa intimates that politics is at play in denying Bushiri his intention to use Bingu Stadium while Ipyana Mwagomba suggested that the government should look at the economic benefits in which other stakeholders shall profit such as those in the hospitality business, grocery shops and others since the event is attracting foreign visitors.

MacPhilip Chikapa said it’s high time Bushiri had an insight of investing in a big venue of his own to avoid such inconveniences.

Rute Kayira Petautchere said: “He can enjoy his religious rights elsewhere just not at Bingu Stadium.

“They didn’t say no to prayers — [there are] so many grounds in Lilongwe that he can use for the event. They have the resources to pull this off anywhere.”

Atuswaye Mwalwanda said: “Denying him his right to religious assembly at the 11th hour smacks of neocolonial subjugation by a powerful country out to bully Malawi to bend its back awkwardly.”

But Kwame Gondwe said the stadium management to deny Bushiri access to the facility was not lame as others might want to believe.

“What is lame is giving a proven and dishonest fugitive more space to defraud,” he said. “And is more of a handicap to those that can’t grasp the due reason.“

Godfrey Mfiti responded: “He is a fugitive on the run with criminal cases hanging. Charges from rape, money laundering, racteering, corruption and attempt to defeat ends of justice.

“He skipped bail in RSA. He is on INTERPOL red light. Is this guy worth to host such a big event? As a country amidst COVID-19, will we manage to contain any challenges?

“What image as a country are we showing to RSA in diplomatic relations?”

Deguzman Kaminjolo just said: “Someone presumed innocent doesn’t skip the justice system.”

On their return after their escape from South Africa, Bushiri said the couple decided to relocate because their lives were in danger and not to seek political intervention but justice before the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

They presented themselves to the police and appeared before the court where they were released pending more legal solutions to the whole case.

He had said: “I am innocent until proven guilty. As of now, there is no court in the world that has proven me guilty. I may be subjected by media and public trial but I maintain my innocence until proven guilty.”

As soon as the couple fled, three warrants of arrest for different rape case were reported to have been issued for Bushiri in South Africa.

Reported by South Africa news24.com, the warrants of arrest were issued on November 19 by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Courts relating to three different cases registered in 2018 and the third in 2020.

According to news24.com, Bushiri is reported to have denied all three allegations leveled against him, saying the country’s fiscal police, the Hawks were “intimidating women” to lay trumped up charges against him.

Some women are reported to have told eTV claiming that the two were allegedly raped by Bushiri.

Meanwhile, the south African.com reported on Thursday that a 46-year-old police brigadier and her husband were arrested by Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in relation to on-going investigation of Bushiri.

The report quotes Hawks’ Colonel Katlego Mogale as saying the Brigadier, based at the Organised Crime of the Detective Service Head Office and her 50-year-old husband were arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice in relation to an amount of R500,000 that was allegedly paid to the Brigadier.



The report said the investigation started as an Inquiry and it was converted into a case docket in February 2020 but so far the Hawks have not determined whether the R500,000 was from Bushiri himself.

But Mogale could only confirm that the Brigadier received a ‘gratification’ in connection to the investigation into Bushiri.

The report further said in November, SA’s Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed that Bushiri opened a case against police officers in 2018.



It is alleged that the police officers investigating several allegations of rape against Bushiri were trying to extort money from him so that they could make his rape charges disappear, said the report.

As part of the investigation process, IPID required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the allegations and to acquire witness statements but Bushiri’s “non-availability due to his busy schedule” had been giving investigators a challenge to proceed with the case.