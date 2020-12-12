NICO Life strives to continue rewarding its long-serving staff to retain worthwhile human resource

Chapola presents the prize to Jiva

By Duncan Mlanjira

NICO Life, a subsidiary of NICO Group of companies, on Friday awarded two of its long-serving members of staff as a motivation for their dedication to work and the company’s mission to retain worthwhile human resource.

The company’s chief executive officer, Eric Chapola applauded the two awardees, Taonga Jiva (who has served 10 years) and Anthony Mpiringidza (20 years), saying having attained all these years of service is testimony that much as the company has benefitted from their contributions, they too have gained from various services the employer provided.

“These include professional trainings, mentoring and exposure the company offered,” Chapola said at the presentation ceremony held at NICO Group Head Office in Chibisa House, Blantyre.

“We appreciate, thank and acknowledge long years of service in NICO Life that shows your seriousness in developing a long and steady career — as we all know that ‘a rolling stone gathers no moss’.”

He added that such dedication — that gets rewarded for at the end of the day — inspires other members of staff to emulate and thus retaining worthwhile human resource.

He gave an example of himself who has served in the insurance industry for 36 years of which 20 was from a company he first worked for that was eventually bought by NICO Group and he has served it for a further 16 years.

“In a matter of fact, I’ve almost served 36 years in one company from which I will bow out soon,” he said.

“I call upon you both awardees and other members of staff here present to place your invaluable practical and technical experience to the service for others to follow in your footsteps.

“So, be the best mentors for the young ones who are learning from you,” Chapola said.

In his vote of thanks and on behalf of Jiva, Mpiringidza said it is not business as usual these days that employees work for the same company for 10 or 20 years and “if there are some who are, then just know that there is something right that NICO Life is doing that makes it worthwhile”.

“Thus, we thank management of NICO Life and all our co-workers who have made and still continue to make our stay in this company interesting, enjoyable and worthwhile.

“We thank NICO Group management for introducing and maintaining the long service awards to honour its loyal employees. The secret to this longevity has been doing what we love, that is creating peace of mind for our clients.

“As one of the great Chinese philosophers once said ‘choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life’.

“Ultimately, this long stay at NICO Life has been possible only because of the Almoghty God, whom we are grateful with for keeping us alive and healthy.”

Human Resources Manager, Brian Chigamba described both awardees as exemplary in all they do that inspires others to give out their best service for the good of the clients they serve.

The two were awarded with framed certificates of long service and cash prize of the price of two bags of fertilizer per year for all the years they have worked for.

On Wednesday, NICO Pension, a subsidiary of NICO Life, also rewarded three of its long serving members of staff, Tione Moyo (working in relationship management department) and Ulemu Mchulu (in claims management) who have served 15 years since 2005 and Rachael Makolija, who joined the Group 10 years ago.

NICO Pension’s General Manager, Gerald Chima took cognizance that members of staff are the back bone of any company and thus they need to be encouraged for their dedication throughout the years they served.

NICO Group is the country’s largest financial services provider in insurance, asset management, pensions administration and banking as well as in the hospitality industry through Ryalls Hotel.