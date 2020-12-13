Silver Strikers demand back K3.5m as player transfer reversal of Vitumbiko Kumwenda

Vitumbiko (in black)

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Super League giants, Silver Strikers are demanding back the K3.5 million upfront player transfer payment they made to Blue Eagles to acquire Vitumbiko Kumwenda after the player showed no interest to join the Bankers.

A communique from Silver to fellow TNM Super League giants, Blue Eagles dated December 9, 2020, says two correspondents between the two clubs made on November 17 and 18, 2020 as regards to the player’s transfer agreed a fee of K4 million of which the Bankers paid a part payment of K3.5 million.

“However, after an initial payment, the player became elusive to sign a contract with Silver strikers despite prior agreement of personal terms,” says the letter.

“It was later learnt through the mainstream media that the player had opted for a different team other than Silver Strikers.

“It is also reported that the player made a deposit of MK3,500,000 to buy his contract out from Blue Eagles and that Blue Eagles is demanding an amount of MK540,000 as upkeep refund to complete his contract buy-out of which the player has made a deposit of MK140,000.

“With these events, Sikver strikers would like to withdraw and invalidate the acquisition process which halted due to the conduct of the player and the purported agent by requesting for a refund of MK350,000,000 which is also an equivalent to what the player has deposited into Blue Eagles account.

“After this refund, Silver will reverse the transfers in the DTMS and Mpira Connect or write FAM to invalidate it,” says the letter.

Vitumbiko intends to join Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and his initial move to Lali Lubani was nullified by Football Association of Malawi for the transfer issues to be resolved first between Blue Eagles and Silver strikers.

Meanwhile, Wanderers, through their general secretary Victor Maunde, had told the mainstream media that the deal was now off.