Ministry astounded by self-appointment of Kasungu Municipal Council CEO Kazanga

By Duncan Mlanjira

In a surprise and bizarre turn of events, the Ministry of Local Government has been in the dark come to know that an officer in Kasungu Municipal Council, Martha Kazanga is sitting in as acting Chief Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

An incredulous Secretary for Local Government, James Chiusiwa has since written Kazanga to explain in writing who appointed her in that capacity and to do so by close of business today, Friday February 24, 2022 and to stop acting as CEO immediately.

Chiusiwa came to know of this development after Kazanga had been posting staff to various positions signed by herself as acting CEO.

“Could you, please, explain in writing how you were to the position and by who — because according to Local Government Act of 1998, Section 11 — it is the Ministry of Local Government that has powers to appoint a person to serve in the position of Chief Executive Officer or District Commissioner, including acting appointments to those positions ,” said the letter dated Wednesday, February 23.

According to reports, the the position of CEO for Kasungu Municipal Council was Fanny Msimuko, who in December presided on the election of Councillor Heese Mclean Nyangu as the new mayor.

Nyangu, Councillor for Belere Ward took over the mayorship after beating councillors Hastings Gundani of Chithiba Ward and Brighton Ngalande of Chankhanga Ward.