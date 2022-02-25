Joshua Chisa Mbele applies to hold legal demonstrations against corruption suspect Ashok for suing ACB’s Director General

Corruption suspect Ashok attracts negative attention on himself

* To march from Simama Hotel to Ashok’s house in Area 9 via Lilongwe Town Hall and Maula

* He is suing her personal capacity, on matters arising from the very case in which Ashok is being sought to be prosecuted

* Malawians are fed up with the impunity, arrogance and sense of unfounded supremacy

* Akatidziwe. Ifenso timudziwe. Munthu uyu awadziwe aMalawi amene atopa ndi Katangale

By Duncan Mlanjira

corruption suspect Ashok Kumar Streedharan continues to attract fierce battle against himself after suing Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma for defamation as social rights activists Joshua Chisa Mbele and Levi Luwemba have applied to hold legal demonstrations to Ashok’s house on Wednesday, March 12.

In a letter seeking approval signed by spokesperson of Chisa Mbele’s and Luwemba’s grouping — trending as Citizens Against Impunity and Corruption — applies to Lilongwe District Council to march from Simama Hotel to Ashok’s house in Area 9 via Lilongwe Town Hall and Maula.

“We have decided to meet this man so that he knows us and we also know him, in person,” said the letter Lilongwe District Commissioner, copied to the officer in charge for Lilongwe Police.

“The demonstrations are a direct result of Mr. Ashok Kumar Streedharan, a corruption suspect, to sue the people’s Director General Martha Chizuma in her personal capacity, on matters arising from the very case in which Mr Ashok is being sought to be prosecuted.”

Ayuba James explains that theirs is “a congregation of well-meaning and patriotic citizens who have mobilized themselves to stand against impunity and government’s unfathmable tolerance to corruption”.

Two days ago, Chisa Mbele wrote on Facebook in defence of Chizuma, saying “an injury to one is an injury to all — this Ashok Nair Sattar deserves a strong response from all Malawians who are fed up with the impunity, arrogance and sense of unfounded supremacy”.

“Munthu uyu sakudelera Martha Chizuma (this man is not just arrogant against Chizuma) alone but he is insulting our decency as Malawians. He is acting omnipotence. He is acting our God. He is taking our color of the skin, our short hair and economic status as subhumans and scums of the earth.

“In his eyes, we are idiots who can’t see, read and understand issues. It is therefore my proposition that we must mobilize mass demonstration to his house where he stays with his superior family and vigil to their offices in Area 3.

“Akatidziwe. Ifenso timudziwe. Munthu uyu awadziwe aMalawi amene atopa ndi Katangale. Ngati pali munthu amene akumupatsa mphamvu, munthuyo nayenso adzionere yekha kuti aMalawi can reclaim their dignity, nativity and sense of pride and superiority.

“This country is ours. This government is ours. These laws are ours. The resources being plundered are ours. Whatever is in this country belongs to us and our children. Tiyeni timenye nkhondo imeneyi.”

On same day, political, economic and social rights activist, Ken Msonda circulated a voice note on social media explosively imploring on Malawians to firmly stand up alongside Chizuma, saying he shouldn’t be allowed to take the country at ransom.

Msonda argued that Ashok and his accomplices; Zunneth Sattar, Batawalala together with several associates in the United Kingdom and Malawi — who are being investigated in corruption charges which the ACB is conducting in collaboration with the British National Crimes Agency — are just middlemen.

As middlemen, these suspects were acting on behalf of prominent members of a syndicate out to defraud Malawi through corrupt public procurement business dealings.

He impressed on Malawians that this syndicate is not just a war against Chizuma but against the whole country and if action is not taken to be up in arms in support of her, the country will continue to be plundered in the same systematic style of Ashok’s, Sattar’s and Batawalala’s alleged syndicate employed.

Msonda argued that these suspects, who are of Asian origins, should be treated as masquerading as Malawians since they possess dual citizenship yet they claim the United Kingdom as their home with Malawi as just a base to “steal” government money through illegal means.

He urged Malawians to support the UK government, which alerted Malawi authorities that they started investigating British nationals of Asian origin in UK — also holding Malawian citizen — after noting that these people are filthy rich there.

Msonda said what triggered the British to have strong suspicions of how these individuals acquired worth, it was discovered almost all of it originated from Malawi — a country that is ranked as one of the poorest in the world.

Msonda assured the public that concerned Malawians have mobilized themselves to protect Chizuma and her office and implored on the legal system not to entertain any alleged corrupt individuals to seek court interventions.

He took cognizance that, yes, the legal counsels are in business and are enticed by huge sums of money to assist these corrupt individuals to defend them, but they should also consider that the money they would eventually be paid for their services is stolen from poor Malawians.

He urged them to apply wisdom and not just legal knowledge even though the law says one is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a competent court of law.

Msonda is also joined by senior citizen Krishna Achuthan Snr., who has circulated a message on social media that an Airtel Money account number 0995 117 777 has been opened to support “this brave lady, who stood up for Justice for all of us”.

In his message, Achuthan Snr. said this is a moment Malawians rose in support of Chizuma as she has been sued in her individual capacity and has to hire a law firm.

“Kindly contribute generously for this worthy cause. Let justice take its course. Please, dig deep into your pockets to save our democracy and free Malawi of the vultures of our taxpayers money.”