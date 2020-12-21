Minister of Industry Kachale issues stern warning against smuggling; As Castel launches new alcoholic beverages

The official launch of the new products

By Mayamiko Phiri

Minister of Industry Roy Kachale Banda has issued a stern warning against continued smuggling of products including beverages into Malawi, saying the new administration will take the fight against the malpractice head on.

The Minister said this when he presided over the launch of four new beverage products by Castel Malawi, which have already hit the market.

He smuggling of products into the country does not only have potential of killing local industries but also poses serious health hazards to the public due to consumption of unregulated products.

“My Ministry has already started making good progress in addressing some of the challenges local Industries are facing through policy reviews, enactment of necessary laws and engaging in positive discussions with relevant stakeholders on matters affecting Industry” he said.

“On the issue of smuggling and sale of illicit imported products, my Ministry together with the Ministry of Trade, has established a High Level Task Force involving Cabinet ministers, senior government officials as well as captains of the industry, which will be working on a common solution to this problem.”

On the new products which Castel Malawi has launched, the Minister said this is a positive development and has no doubt that they would be loved by many just like other Castel products.

He, however, asked local Industries to come up with products that can compete favourably on the market in terms of quality and price as a way of dealing with proliferation of smuggled goods.

The new products are Banana Mama, Brush, Mujito and Booster Cider, which has been rebranded.

Castel Malawi Managing Director, Herve Milhade they have come up the new Booster brands as a way of enhancing the company’s presence on the local market.

And also to show gratitude to customers for supporting their products, saying their business is slowly picking up, as the country is recovering from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Milhade asked government to create a conducive environment for local industries to grow by, among others, reviewing taxes.

Giants Castel Malawi, formerly known as Carlsberg Malawi Brewery, is producer of various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Their other alcoholic brands include Carlsberg Green, Carlsberg Special, Carlsberg Stout, Carlsberg Chill, Castel Beer, Kuche Kuche, Premier Brandy, Malawi Gin and Powers.

Non-alcoholic beverages include Fanta, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Sherry Plum, Cocopina, Ginger, SOBO and Orange Squash.

Thus Kachale commended Castle Malawi for coming up with these new products on the market and emphasized that the Tonse government is striving to give a level playing field by making sure that local brands do not get undue competition from those imported or smuggled from outside the country.