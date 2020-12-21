Red Lions still in the lead; TNM Super League

By Duncan Mlanjira

Red Lions FC have come back into the top flight TNM Super League with a mission to claim back their lost glory that saw them relegated last year as they have claimed 11 points from five games they have played so far.

They have won three games, drew two in which they have scored eight goals and conceded 5.

In their game against TNM Super League champions, Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium a week before, they came from a goal down but managed to lead 3-1 by half time on a water-logged Kamuzu Stadium.

Bullets then came into the second half to score two more goals and force a 3-3 draw. This was after some volunteers had cleared some of the water from the pitch at half time.

Last Saturday, Red Lions beat Chitipa United 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Henry Kamunga to garner the 11 points and lead by two points on the log table.

Coming hot on their heels are Ntopwa FC, who are also a surprise package when they beat Chitipa United 5-2 with goals from Kondwani Saizi, Hendricks Misinde and a hat-trick from Potipher Likoswe.

They are second with nine points from four games in which they have won three and lost one and Ntopwa are the top scorers with 13 goals and conceded five.

Potipher Likoswe joins two other hat-trick scorers — Royal Bokosi of Red Lions and Ekwendeni Hammers’ Clever Kaira, who is also the current top scorer with five goals to his name.

On third, fourth and 5th positions all with seven points but separated by goal difference are Silver Strikers, MAFCO FC and Civil Service respectively.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are 6th with six points from four games of one win and three daws while the champions Bullets are 8th with five points from four games of one win two draws and one loss.

Anchoring the table are on 13th position are Tigers FC (three points); Moyale (5th with one point) and Chitipa United, 16th also with one point.

Moyale and Chitipa United are yet to register a win while Red Lions, Mafco, Be Forward Wanderers and Civil Service are yet to lose a match.

Ntopwa, Tigers and T N Stars have either won or lost their matches (no draws).

Full results from the weekend games are:

* Red Lions 1 (Henry Kamunga) Chitipa United 0

* Kamuzu Barracks 1 (Ndaona Daisi) Be Forward Wanderers 1 (Isaac Kaliati)

* Silver Strikers 3 (Patrick Macheso, Duncan Nyoni (2) Karonga United 1 (Khumbo Msowoya)

* Mzuzu Warriors 2 (Taniel Mhango (2) Tigers FC 1 (Coranzo Zonda)

* Blue Eagles 3 (Gaddie Chirwa, Mphatso Kamanga (2) Karonga United 3 (Clement Nyondo, Maxwell Salambula (2)

* MAFCO FC 2 (Stain Malata, Peter Kasonga) Tigers FC 0

* TN Stars 0 Be Forward Wanderers 3 (Yunus Sheriff, Vincent Nyangulu (2)

* Ntopwa FC 5 (Kondwani Saizi, Hendricks Misinde, Potipher Likoswe (3) Chitipa United 2 (Khumbo Ng’ambi, Alex Benson)



Fixtures for the next weekend are:

Saturday December 26

* Nyasa Big Bullets v Moyale @ Kamuzu Stadium

* Civil Service FC v Kamuzu Barracks @ Civo Stadium

* Ntopwa FC v MAFCO FC @ Chiwembe

* Mzuzu Warriors FC v Silver Strikers @ Mzuzu Stadium

* Karonga United v Red Lions @ Karonga Stadium

Sunday December 27

* TN Stars v Blue Eagles @ Kasungu Stadium

* Be Forward Wanderers v MAFCO FC @ Kamuzu Stadium

* Ekwendeni Hammers v Silver Strikers @ Mzuzu Stadium

* Tigers FC v Moyale @ Chiwembe